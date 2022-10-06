“All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players” is a famous quote from William Shakespeare's comedy, As You Like It. I thought about this the other day when my granddaughter and I were going over our lines for the upcoming play, Ghost Chasers. Shakespeare couldn’t have been any closer to the truth. Life is a combination of tragedy, irony, satire, and comedy which are the basics for any good play. I am in no way an actress, but I do love participating in the local theatre productions. They graciously welcome me to auditions and find parts for me in their productions. The Pontotoc Community Theatre is a great way to get your feet wet if you have ever wanted to act but were a tad frightened to try.

