“All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players” is a famous quote from William Shakespeare's comedy, As You Like It. I thought about this the other day when my granddaughter and I were going over our lines for the upcoming play, Ghost Chasers. Shakespeare couldn’t have been any closer to the truth. Life is a combination of tragedy, irony, satire, and comedy which are the basics for any good play. I am in no way an actress, but I do love participating in the local theatre productions. They graciously welcome me to auditions and find parts for me in their productions. The Pontotoc Community Theatre is a great way to get your feet wet if you have ever wanted to act but were a tad frightened to try.
I remember being in ninth grade English at Thaxton High School. Mrs. Juanita Hale taught us how to do a research paper. She guided us through the project on the Globe Theatre. That was William Shakespeare’s playground, and I found it fascinating. We learned how the actors were men who played dual-gender parts and how they dressed. I was amazed at what I learned, and that is probably when I started reading Shakespeare’s works and enjoying them. I had always been a ham for an audience. I remember when I was probably four or five years old, and Mother trained me to perform during her Home Demonstration Club Meeting. To this day I can recite the poem that a little girl in Shirley Temple curls stood and presented to the ladies at the meeting. “Roses on my shoulders”, (I touched my shoulders as I spoke) “slippers on my feet”, (I pointed to my feet) “I’m Mommy’s little darling”, (I hugged myself) “Don’t you think I’m sweet?” (I held out my hands, palms up) I have no clue how I have remembered this after 60+ years, but I have!
The 4-H Club was a great outlet for my desire to entertain an audience. Not to brag, but I represented Pontotoc at the District and State Public Speaking Contest for a string of consecutive years. My favorite form of entertainment was when the 4-H Club began hosting a Share the Fun Contest. I loved doing funny readings and was able to travel to entertain at functions around the state as well as participate in State and District contests. I enjoyed being in the junior and senior class plays at South Pontotoc and in a play at IJC. I thrived under Miss Joyce Nicholson in Speech and Theatre and Drama classes at IJC. I wrote, directed, and participated in a puppet show for the Redlands Festival in 1976. Mine was a grand two years at Itawamba Junior College (now ICC) and I will ever cherish these memories.
My time at Ole Miss was generally devoted to my studies, my part-time job and finding my soulmate. I met Dale at Ole Miss and we, two silly young kids, married while in school. During the time when Dale was deciding on a career, I graduated and began teaching junior high math. I remembered Mr. Richard Spinner’s classes at South Pontotoc. He made mathematics a game and so much fun to learn. I made it my goal to honor his memory by conducting my classes in a similar way. After Dale settled on a career as a chemical engineer, went through a co-op program and became gainfully employed in Alabama, I said “good-bye” to my job at Lafayette High School, North Mississippi, and the state I loved so dearly.
In Alabama, I taught many underprivileged children who had never been out of the county. I did my best to incorporate fun, learning activities into my lesson plans to associate math with the world outside their little community. One year, my brother-in-law recruited several sailors, on the navy ship with him, who had little or no family with which to correspond. He gave me their information, and I assigned my homeroom students as pen pals to them. This group of students returned to me for lunch and a brief study period each day. We used that time to read the letters from the sailors and find their locations on the globe. Many times, the sailors could not give their locations, so we talked about what they had written in their previous letters. Oftentimes we would receive boxes of gifts for the students that had been purchased in different parts of the world. The children were thrilled! We would research the places from which the gifts had come and compare their culture to ours. At the end of his deployment, my brother-in-law spent a day with my students and me at the school. We had prepared a Tribute to America program and presented it during a special assembly to welcome him. My students sang and danced in their outfits of red, white, and blue. They wore sailor hats and carried small American flags. I am certainly not a choreographer, but I thought they looked and sounded amazing. The principal, the superintendent of education, and the mayor were featured speakers. But the students were most anxious to hear my brother-in-law speak and showered him with applause. The children were delighted when the program was covered by the local newspaper and news reporters from the Meridian, MS television station. They loved seeing themselves on tv, in the local newspaper and even in the Alabama Education Association monthly newsletter. I don’t know who enjoyed that school year the most: my students, the sailors or me.
Isn’t it fun to know that we are all actors and actresses in this production called ‘life’? But don’t you think it would be fun to sometimes take a break from our daily routines and take on a different persona for a little while? You can do just this by getting involved in our local theatre group. The Pontotoc Community Theatre is always happy to have new people try out for play parts or assist in other ways. Nobody will make fun of you. In fact, they will be very honored to have your assistance and make you feel like you have always been a part of the group. They are an awesome bunch of folks whose goal is simply to provide good, clean family entertainment. I have found so many wonderful friends through my work with the theatre, and I highly recommend to anyone that it is worth a try.
The directors are ordinary people just like you and me. They weren’t born actors and had to learn the way of the stage. If you would want to try out for a production, you would be welcomed and treated with utmost respect. Once assigned a part, they would teach you and guide you as you settle into character. You won’t even know you are working because you’ll be having so much fun. You learn as you go and then all of a sudden you become totally comfortable in your place on the stage. I know; I’ve been there! You see, I thought my vision impairment would prevent me from participating. But I was wrong. We work through it, and the show goes on. Of course, everybody does not desire to act. That’s ok. We need an audience, too. Maybe that is the part you feel more comfortable in playing, and we would love to see you at the next show.
We are so blessed to have a local theatre in Pontotoc. So many small towns are not so fortunate. The theatre is a great place to leave your worries at the door, sit back and enjoy yourself. I hope you will mark your calendar for the dates of October 15th and 16th and make plans to laugh at those of us on stage as we present ‘Ghost Chasers’. I’d love to see you there and maybe you will take a minute to stop by the stage on your way out to meet the cast and say, “Hello.”
