Christmas music rings through the air in Pontotoc, and I just love it.
I have thoroughly enjoyed many wonderful holiday events this year, but there is one group of folks that has made me feel so welcomed and I’m glad to have become a member of their organization. The retired teachers got into the swing of the season and have had a really good time with a couple of Christmas activities.
On the Sunday afternoon of Pontotoc’s Open House, the teacher’s association sponsored a meet and greet with Mrs. Santa on the Court House Square. Can you guess who got to be Mrs. Santa? I did! We were thrilled to see so many children out on that chilly afternoon, and each of them left with a sweet treat provided by our local Piggly Wiggly.
On Monday the 12th, the retired teachers enjoyed a luncheon at the library. We had lots of fun, good food and great music provided by Marilyn Gillespie and Sara Morton. It is always a treat to gather with other retirees of the education profession, and we have so much fun at our meetings. If you are a retired teacher and would like to attend a meeting, we generally meet on the third Wednesday of each month. The December meeting was held at a different time because of the special Christmas activities. The next meeting will be on January 18, 2023 at Yamato Steak House of Japan at 11:30 and is Dutch treat. I hope you will make plans to join us.
Though December has been a very busy month, it has seemed to just fly by. I can’t believe that Christmas is less than a week away. Before we blink, 2022 will be in the rear-view mirror and we will be into the new year.
I hope you have taken time to reflect on the reason we celebrate Christmas and not gotten bogged down in the material aspect of the holiday. God showed His love to us all those years ago when He gave the most wonderful gift of all. I hope we will not just give beautifully trimmed packages to folks but give gifts of love.
Tell someone how much you appreciate them, spread the joy of the season with a smile and a “Merry Christmas” to folks with whom you come in contact each day, and if you are able to help someone in need, consider doing so.
Helping someone doesn’t always involve spending money and often will only cost a little time and effort on our part. I have always heard that it is better to give than to receive. I don’t know about you, but I think there is truth in that, because when I give, I receive a kind of joy that money can’t buy.
I am sure many of you have traditions that you follow with family, friends, and church family during the season, and I hope you make many wonderful memories this year. From my family to yours, I wish for you much love, joy, peace, and a Very Merry Christmas! And I hope you enjoy this special poem of rejoicing that I wrote.
Sing of His Birth
Sleigh bells are ringing
Carolers are singing,
Winter days are drawing near
Christmas time will soon be here.
Church bells are ringing
And the choirs are singing,
Of a star that shown so bright
On that precious holy night.
All of Heaven was ringing
From the angels singing,
Shepherds went to where He lay
In a manger on the hay.
Christmas bells are ringing
We praise Him with singing,
God’s great gift sent down to Earth
It was the day of our savior’s birth.
He was the baby on the hay
Jesus Christ was born that day.
