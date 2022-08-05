Can you believe the summer vacation is almost over, and school will soon start? My grands have had an extremely busy summer with going here, there, and yonder. Church camps, volleyball camps, band camps, Florida vacation, beach trip, and visits with the Alabama grandparents filled their calendars for the entire months of June and July.
Dale and I were gone for seven days on a cruise to the Bahamas and five days on a cruise to Mexico. Between our trips and the girls’ trips, I feel like we hardly spent any time together. This is the first summer for everyone to be so busy. I feel like I have missed out on the special time we had when the girls were younger and spent most of their summer break with Dale and me.
They are growing up, and I know that they will get even busier as they age. Where does time go? It seems like they should be little things playing hard, napping and back to playing. I remember the summer when Dale built their fort, and I was inspired to write this little poem:
Get out the bread, peanut butter, and a banana
The best sandwiches were made by Nana,
She’d pour two glasses of milk and say with a smile
“Now that should hold y’all for a while”.
Grandpa came in one day and washed at the sink
Then he turned around and gave us a wink,
We followed him outside and looked up in a tree
Where he had built a fort for my sister and me.
It had a rope swing and a ladder, too
Oh, the adventures we would have and the things we would do,
That fort became whatever we needed each day
When we let our imaginations take us away.
But the clock kept ticking, and time moved on
Now the days at Nana and Grandpa’s house are all gone.
Oh, but the fun we had and the memories we made
Are painted on our hearts; never to fade,
Those good times we shared up in a tree
Will forever be the tie that binds my sister and me.
Though my granddaughters’ new fort was my inspiration, my mind traveled back in time as I typed the words. I remembered my playhouse at Mama and Granddaddy’s house. It was in a part of the milk house shed, but as far as I was concerned, it was a very fine lady’s home.
Of course, I was the very fine lady who had so many wonderful adventures with her devoted lady’s maid (my cat). My playhouse at home was under a quad of pines, and the one at Grandma’s house was under a huge oak tree. These did not have any sort of cover, so I could not play in them on rainy days. The milk shed was so fine because I could play in it come rain or shine. Granddaddy had put an old wood burning cookstove out there, and I used it to prepare the food to host some elaborate dinner parties for my dolls, the cat and me.
On the days I visited Grandma, my playtime under the old oak was quite different. She kept me provided with sand from the nearby sand pit. I would build an ocean in the sand and pretend to live on an island where I had been shipwrecked with my loyal companion, Sweetie Pie. He was a beautiful collie mix pup that Mr. Bubba Sneed had gifted to me. Just past Grandma’s yard was the field road with a huge mud hole that practically never dried up. Often tadpoles would be in it, and Sweetie Pie and I caught and used them as fish for the ocean. Many tadpoles had been sacrificed to the homemade ocean before the horrible day when I made my last trip to the mud hole. Sweetie Pie wasn’t paying any attention to what I was doing since a butterfly had caught his attention. I was not afraid to go to the mud hole alone, so I grabbed my molasses can and away I went to scoop up a new batch of tadpoles. I had just bent down and begun to pull the bucket through the water when I heard something. I looked around to see a water moccasin busily snacking on tadpoles. It was so busy that I don’t think it even noticed me until I threw down the bucket and scampered back to the safety of Grandma’s yard. After that I made a point to avoid the big mud hole and leave the tadpoles for the snakes.
I realize how blessed I was to be able to get outside and use my imagination to keep myself entertained. So many children are not encouraged to do so and become couch potatoes attached to electronic devices. Of course, my granddaughters have electronic devices, but they also enjoy outdoor activities. They love riding their bikes, flipping on the trampoline, shooting hoops, swimming, and several other outdoor sports.
Sometimes I like to sit in my swing and reflect on the days when I watched two little girls entertaining their dolls and me with tea parties, concerts, and all sorts of other fantastic events. The old fort, the dolls and tea sets may be gone, but those memories will forever be a tie that binds my grands and me. When silver and gold are inherited, they may not last, but precious memories are there to stay.
