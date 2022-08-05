Purchase Access

Can you believe the summer vacation is almost over, and school will soon start? My grands have had an extremely busy summer with going here, there, and yonder. Church camps, volleyball camps, band camps, Florida vacation, beach trip, and visits with the Alabama grandparents filled their calendars for the entire months of June and July.

regina.butler@djournal.com

