The end of the school year is extremely hectic for both the students and the teachers. Being a retired teacher in addition to a mother and grandmother, I am well aware of the stress that goes along with finishing the year.
After state testing, the students are ready for the summer break while the teachers are still trying to keep them engaged in learning. Daddy used to say, “They are between a rock and a hard place.” As a math teacher, I always tried to use the last weeks of school to incorporate life skills into my lesson plans.
My students were instructed in how to write checks, balance a checkbook, read a billing statement, and calculate a monthly budget. We also discussed the pros and cons of using credit cards and the importance of maintaining a good credit score.
Book learning is wonderful, but without using common sense and having some important life skills, our young people will have a rough old road to travel. I am afraid that too many of today’s young adults depend entirely too much on the internet and electronic devices. You don’t have to look everything up on the internet nor punch it into a calculator. Use that brain and common sense to figure out some things for yourself.
My granddaughter reaches for a calculator to figure the simplest of math. I tell her, “God put a calculator in your head; use it.” Can you imagine if I had to reach for a calculator every time I adjusted a recipe?
I have heard several young married women talk about having so many leftovers from a meal where they followed a recipe from a magazine or the internet. The recipe generally tells how many people it will feed.
My suggestion of adjusting the ingredients to prepare a smaller amount often sets them into a frenzy. I’d may as well have told them to go prepare the meal on Mars. Just like our multiplication facts, there are a few basic measurements that need to be memorized and filed away in that brain.
There are also some good charts online for cutting recipes. (No, the internet isn’t bad; it just should not serve as a crutch.) It might be a good idea for them to print out one of these charts to keep it in the kitchen and/or save them on their phones.
And for those of us who aren’t getting any younger and may experience spiritic senior moments when the brain is napping or taking a coffee break, these charts are handy tools to have on hand.
I am sure that y’all, like me, are always coming up with some new hack for making kitchen life a bit easier. I have found that if I take a picture of the new idea, I can remember to share it with my friends and family.
It is a fun idea to write the helpful hint on an index card or type and print it on your computer. Keep these to include in gifts such as wedding presents. If the recipient is a close friend or family member, you may want to include your own personal message as to how you came up with the idea and how you have put it to use.
I cherish everything I have learned, and I suspect your advice will be cherished by those with whom you share. Most importantly, we should never become stagnant in what we know.
Keep on learning, keep on creating, and never stop teaching. Martha Stewart would say, “It’s a good thing.” But I say, “It’s a good thing until we make it better.”