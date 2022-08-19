I expect most all of y’all have heard the old saying, “The best laid plans of mice and men.” I use this quote quite often when something I have carefully planned goes awry. Saturday, a few weeks ago, Dale and I had to get tested for Covid in order to go on our little get-away. We were negative, so that was a good thing.
I had put a great deal of thought into what I might wear to the clinic. I knew my daughter would be working that morning, and I wanted to make a good first impression on her co-workers, I have always told her, “Don’t you embarrass me”, so I wanted to practice what I preach. Certainly, I would never consider myself a fashion expert, but I do like to look presentable. After all I was raised by a woman who strongly emphasized the importance of cleanliness, wearing clean underwear without any holes in them, and making sure your clothes matched. I minded her instructions, especially the non-holy clean underwear part, because she had stressed, “You might be in an accident, and they will have to remove your clothes.” Well, I was in an accident in the beginning of my junior year of high school. They did remove my clothes. My tattered and torn clothes were cut from my tattered and broken body by a nurse and her trusty scissors. So much for the logic of wearing nice underwear in case you might be in an accident.
I peered into the mirror and fixed my hair and make-up to the best of my ability. Then I pulled on my white capris and my tie-dyed Bobs. I strolled over to the closet to fetch a chambray shirt with short sleeves that tied in little bows just above the elbow. When I looked into the closet, something caught my eye that I had not worn lately. I thought to myself, “I think I’ll wear this black, green, and white blouse. It will look good with these white capris.” I pulled the garment over my head and rummaged through my jewelry box for my black onyx earrings. Having put on the earrings and smeared some color across my lips, I informed Dale that I was ready to go. We were almost half way to Tupelo when I looked down at my feet and realized that I had (or had not) done. When I decided on the different blouse, I had forgotten to change into matching black shoes. Those tie-dyed shoes stuck out like a sore thumb. Well, there wasn’t anything to do but smile and walk into the clinic. Robin had told them to expect us, and we were pleasantly welcomed by everyone we saw. I’m sure Robin had already filled them in on my poor vision situation since they gave the paperwork to Dale to fill out. One look at my attire probably caused the co-workers to wonder just how blind I am. I suspect held their breath when I walked out the door and hoped I would not trip over the curb and fall into the street. I didn’t!
On the way home, we stopped to fill the car’s tank with gasoline. While Dale was outside pumping the fuel, I decided to share my tie-dye blunder with my sister-in-law, Barbie. She and I get a kick out of each other’s goof-ups. She laughed at my story while I sat there in the car looking down at my shoes and giggling to myself. She said that she believed she could top my fashion statement. She plays the organ at her church and has to be there around 7:30 a.m. to prepare for the Sunday morning early service. On a recent Sunday her hubby was still snoozing when she got up. He had worked really hard on a project the day before, so in consideration of that she dressed without turning on the overhead light. He would have plenty of time to get to church before the service and still sleep another hour. She had laid out her clothes the night before and only had to grab her shoes off the shoe rack. She did so, checked her face and hair in the front bathroom mirror, and grabbed her cup of coffee. She never thought to look below what she saw in the mirror until she drove to church and stepped out of the car into the sunlight. She was wearing one blue and one black shoe. Just like I did, she went about her business, kept her embarrassment to herself, and hoped nobody would notice.
Upon sharing these embarrassing episodes with our other sister-in-law, Cathy, she confessed to having done the same thing as Barbie with the blue and black shoes. The only difference was that she did it getting dressed to teach school and in a well-lighted room. Barbie, Cathy, and I have agreed that we could fill a book with our wardrobe fiascoes. It is a wonder we have not been arrested by the fashion police and thrown under the jail.
It is not just women who make such blunders. Men are just as much at fault, but I don’t think they are as bothered by it. One December Dale and I attended a wedding. He had selected his tie, and up until that day I had thought nothing about questioning his choices. At the reception, I looked at him as he handed me a glass of punch.
Oh, good grief, the man was wearing an Ester tie with colorful eggs on it! I gasped, pointed to the tie, and heard my mother, who had been observing my actions, break into a soft giggle. “What?” He looked at the tie and again asked, “What’s wrong with my tie?” “Easter eggs”, was all I could say. The poor man’s face turned a little red when he realized that Mother was giggling at us. “Oh”, he replied. “I thought they were Christmas ornaments.”
No longer red faced he shrugged, asked Mother and me if we needed anything, and went on his merry way to check out the goodies on the groom’s table. I looked at Mother. She looked at me, and we covered our mouths with our napkins and tried to not spill the punch which we held in hands that shook from quiet laughter.
