Once Labor Day had passed, I got to my yearly ritual of putting away my white shoes. My granddaughter asked me why I was putting away my shoes. I remembered when my daughter had asked the same question many years ago when I had instructed her to pack away her summer whites. Overhearing our conversation, Dale asked why she could not wear her white shoes any longer. I simply replied, “Because it is past Labor Day, silly boy.” It seems that his mother did not practice such a custom. She wore whatever struck her fancy whenever it did. How horrid! How could anyone, in good conscience, break the rule? Another time, we bought new white sandals for Robin a few weeks before Easter. When she wanted to wear them to church that Sunday, I told her she had to wait. Dale explained that I wanted to keep them clean for Easter when she would wear her new dress. But that was not the reason I had denied her request. The rule specifically stated that we are not to wear white shoes after Labor Day and before Easter. Mother always put her white shoes away and once my feet stopped growing, she instructed me to do the same. I guess that's why my summer dress shoes were brown for as long as my feet changed sizes during the year. I could continue to wear brown on into fall.
I thought about it a minute before answering my granddaughter. Then I explained to her that I had been taught to do that, but I really did not know why. My mother had taught me to put them away and so I did. I put my white shoes away, but after considering her question I told the child that I guessed it really didn’t matter if she wore her white sandals until cold weather set in. I was still thinking about our conversation when this little verse popped into my brain.
It is September and another Labor Day
Has come and gone and passed our way,
So now it is time, without delay
To put my white shoes safely away
And in the closet, they must stay
And not come out until Easter Day.
It occurred to me that my friends, mostly people my age, had been taught to do the same. Why would our mothers have taught us that if there was no rule? Of course, we were also instructed to never go out in public without a little lipstick. No self-respecting young woman would do so. Blot the reds and lick the pinks is permanently filed away in my brain. A young lady’s handbag should contain certain essentials which include but are not limited to a small mirror, tissue, and a tube of lipstick.
Though I do not consider myself a trend setter nor a rule breaker, I did decide to be a bit naughty and question these unwritten rules. I googled it! A 2021 post from Better Homes and Gardens explained that Labor Day is considered by many people to be the unwritten end of summer. A lot of women not only say goodbye to summer at that time, but they also say goodbye to their summer wardrobe. This tradition is said to have originated in the 1930’s. As for the white shoes at Easter, I found some interesting information on another site. It stated that some people follow a no white shoe rule between Labor Day and Memorial Day where others consider Easter as the appropriate time to sport these shoes. Several reasons for the white shoes at Easter were given, such as that some people consider that as the time to change back to their summer wardrobe where the Memorial Day folks consider that as the time to change wardrobes. As far as children wearing white shoes, many mothers want to keep the new shoes in pristine condition until they are worn with the child’s new Easter frock. However, the most common answer to the white shoes at Easter question is one of spiritual symbolism. “Lent is the period on the liturgical calendar leading up to Easter. It is a solemn time of reflection, confession and even mourning as Good Friday rolls around. Easter is the joyous celebration of Christ’s resurrection! This calls for light, color, and cheer!” This rings true, because I remember many women who did not consider themselves properly dressed for Easter Sunday without a bright colored outfit accented with white gloves, purse, hat, and shoes.
I have heard that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, and I think that is often true when it comes to this old dog. But I am open-minded to change and will do my best to not shudder in disbelief if I see white shoes on someone's feet between Labor Day and Easter. After all, what is going to happen if somebody decides to break the rules? Will they be arrested by the fashion police? Perhaps that old saying, “Rules are made to be broken” is not actually written in black and white.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.