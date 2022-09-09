Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Once Labor Day had passed, I got to my yearly ritual of putting away my white shoes. My granddaughter asked me why I was putting away my shoes. I remembered when my daughter had asked the same question many years ago when I had instructed her to pack away her summer whites. Overhearing our conversation, Dale asked why she could not wear her white shoes any longer. I simply replied, “Because it is past Labor Day, silly boy.” It seems that his mother did not practice such a custom. She wore whatever struck her fancy whenever it did. How horrid! How could anyone, in good conscience, break the rule? Another time, we bought new white sandals for Robin a few weeks before Easter. When she wanted to wear them to church that Sunday, I told her she had to wait. Dale explained that I wanted to keep them clean for Easter when she would wear her new dress. But that was not the reason I had denied her request. The rule specifically stated that we are not to wear white shoes after Labor Day and before Easter. Mother always put her white shoes away and once my feet stopped growing, she instructed me to do the same. I guess that's why my summer dress shoes were brown for as long as my feet changed sizes during the year. I could continue to wear brown on into fall.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus