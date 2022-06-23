Editor's note: This column was to appear in the June 8 paper before these two love birds went on their cruise. I convinced her that she needn't announce to the world that her house would be empty for a week. They took their cruse last week, but I am leaving her writing in present tense because it is so charming. RLButler
Dale and I are leaving for a little vacation. Packing for the trip is a chore for this old unorganized woman. I’ve mentioned before that I am a list maker. That’s the only way I can seem to get things together in any shape, form, or fashion. Anyway, my granddaughter was helping me coordinate accessories with outfits when she asked, “Nana, why do you put everything together so early?” I explained that if the jewelry, scarves, etc. were with the outfit, I didn’t have to spend time putting them together when I was getting dressed. “It is a time saver,” I told the girl. I went on to explain to her that I always try to get my outfits ready for each week when I know I will be going somewhere. For example: church, going out to eat or to an event, or a shopping trip to Tupelo. At home, however, I just throw on some of my old comfortable grunges.
Mother always got our clothes together on Saturday night for church the following morning. I guess that is what instilled it in me to do the same. Mother, like I am, was a procrastinator and not very organized. I have often wondered if she also lived by the list. Speaking of Mother and lists, I remember one time when she sent her shopping list to town by Daddy. On the list was “t-paper.” Imagine her reaction when he brought home a big package of typing paper. We very sparingly used what little toilet paper was on hand until somebody went back to town!
When I lay down the other night I was thinking about the conversation with my granddaughter. I pondered why some people seem more organized than others of us. I procrastinate while Dale will have his things together and packed two weeks prior to the trip. It takes me two weeks to get mine together to pack. In the 4-H Public Speaking Program, I had learned that organization is the key to success. Though, I have used this quote many times, I find it difficult to practice what I preach. Perhaps list making is my form of organization. At least it gives me a guide to follow as well as something to check-off. One year, I bought a tie for Dale’s Christmas gift. I love a good sale and had purchased the tie in the middle of the summer from a clearance rack. I put it away until I would need it in December. I always had to search for gifts I put away early, but I always found them. That December, I searched high and low but found no tie. I decided that I must have not bought it and went on with gift wrapping. The next spring, while I was searching for a birthday gift I had stashed away, I found the tie. That got me to thinking about a way to keep this from happening in the future. To save myself the headache of searching each closet, I began to keep a list of what I purchased in a notebook. I wrote the name of the item with the date of purchase, for whom it was bought and where it was stashed. That worked well, except for the few times I misplaced the notebook and spent hours trying to find it. Finally, the age of home computers came to my house, and I had a device with a memory on which to store my lists. The idea worked so well that I shared it with some of my less-organized friends. They were as excited as I was to have a way to find our things.
“I shudder to think what I have forgotten,” I mumbled to myself as I peered over my vacation list. Come what may, my bags are packed and ready to go. Now I just have to make sure everything makes its way to the kitchen where Dale will fetch them to load into the car. I am looking forward to stepping onto that big old cruise ship and spending a little time in the salty breezes of the Bahamas. Conch fritters and key lime pie on a stick are on my list of treats to sample when we visit Key West. Look out Hemmingway’s cats, chickens, and any pirates who still haunt the place. I’m going to bring Mississippi hospitality like you’ve never seen before. Bless your hearts, I’ll be there soon!