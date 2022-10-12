Dixie Land, the land of cotton, where old times are not forgotten.....
When I was a child, cotton was our money crop. I spent many days in the cotton patch. When I was small, I would play on a quilt under a big tree while Mama and Granddaddy worked in the field. I can still remember the smell and taste of the water in the fruit jar Mama left for me in the shade of that tree. When I was bigger, Granddaddy gave me a sack, just my size, so I could help pick the cotton. I would follow Granddaddy to the scales to weigh our pickings and dump the sacks in the bed of the truck. Sometimes I would get to accompany him to the gin. I loved to watch the cotton being sucked up into the machine. As a special treat, Granddaddy and I would get a cold bottled Coke to drink while they wrote his ticket for the cotton. After they paid him, they would give us a small roll of the cotton wrapped in brown paper. It was generally used by Mama for stuffing something.
I have always been fascinated with the goings on at the cotton gin and very appreciative of Eli Whitney’s invention. I remember a story Grandma Hodges told me about going to the gin with her father, my great-grandfather Conaway. In those days, they took the cotton by horse and wagon. She said that her mother had stitched a beautiful bonnet from a piece of yellow cloth and given it to her. She was very excited and decided to wear it that day on her trip to the gin with her father. Grandma loved to watch the cotton being sucked up into the machine. She said that she had to lean way back over her seat to be able to get the best view of the cotton making its way into the machine. Her eyes were so fixed on the cotton that she didn’t notice that she had leaned back just a smidge too far. Swish! Before she knew what had happened, the new bonnet was ripped from her head and gone into the machine. After that, she explained that she never wished to visit the gin again. She not only stopped going with her father but did not go back even after she was grown, and the cotton was transported by trucks. I felt bad for Grandma and the loss of her new bonnet, but that didn’t stop me from taking advantage of every opportunity to visit the gin.
In addition to Mr. Whitney, I am also appreciative of John Daniel Rust who invented the cotton picker. Though I loved the trips to the gin, I did not particularly enjoy my actual trips up and down the rows in the cotton patch. Mornings in the field weren’t so bad, but after a piece of fried fat meat in a biscuit and a short rest at noon the warm sun on my back would make me so sleepy. Sometimes, I just couldn’t keep my eyes open and found a short nap absolutely necessary. I’d get off from the others and travel about half way down a row to be pretty much out of sight. I’d have enough cotton in my sack to make it just right for a pillow. Then I’d curl up and take a little slumber. I suspect Granddaddy knew the whole time exactly what I was up to, but he never said anything about it. One day I had taken one of these little naps when I had the surprise of my life. I opened my eyes, yawned, and began to stretch. When I sat up to get to my feet, I realized that I was not alone on my cotton sack. A large black snake had obviously found himself in need of a mid-afternoon nap and decided to join me. I was one horrified girl! I screamed and ran back down the row. Granddaddy met me and asked what was wrong. I told him everything. We walked down the row to where I’d left my sack with the snake. The sack was there, but the snake was gone. That was the last day I took a nap on a sack in the middle of a cotton patch. I had learned that there are two main reasons to be in a cotton patch, and one of them is not napping. Hoeing or picking; yep, hoeing or picking.
Now, I am older and thankfully do not have to pick cotton. I am indeed thankful to have learned from my experiences and incorporated that knowledge into my adult life. And believe it or not, I love cotton. I love the smell and the beauty of the plant. I use cotton in decorating my home. It is truly one of the most interesting plants to observe from the planting of the seeds to the production of the beautiful, soft, white product. Cotton is used in so many different ways by so many different people in so many different places. It is truly a remarkable plant.
In the land of cotton, old times are not forgotten. Where else can a snake in a field teach a young girl such valuable work ethics?
