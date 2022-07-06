Did anybody else grill hamburgers on the 4th? I love a good burger and find great pleasure in sinking my teeth into that soft bun and scrumptious patty of beef accessorized with a variety of dressings and fixings. It is a party in my mouth. I don’t know about y’all, but one of my favorite burgers, the doughburger, is not grilled but cooked in a skillet or on a flattop. I suspect that many of you have had one or two in your life. Mother didn’t buy a lot of ground beef, and what she did buy was stretched to its maximum feeding capacity. She mixed the meat with flour, an egg, salt, and pepper. The egg is optional, but Mother said that it would help hold the burger together and Granddaddy’s hens always provided us with plenty of eggs. Then she shaped the mixture into individual patties about the size of the palm of her hand and fried them in her iron skillet. Each patty was served between two slices of white bread, and I enjoyed mine with miracle whip, sweet pickles, and a slice of onion.
One day in 1972, Mother had left ground beef for me to make doughburgers for my brother and me at lunch. That very morning, we watched the most amazing commercial on the television. They were making hamburgers with something they called “onion soup mix.” We had never had onion soup and certainly were not familiar with any sort of soup that came in a box. But the burgers looked so good that we just wanted to reach into the television screen and get one. I had already cut an onion for our burgers when an idea came into my head. I made up the doughburger mixture. Then I took the slices of onion and chopped them into smaller pieces and dumped them into the mixture. I pated out the burgers and cooked them as usual. Oh, how my tastebuds danced with delight! We agreed that I was a genius and introduced the new burger to our parents that evening. The Hodges bunch would no longer settle for a simple doughburger. We had become onion doughburger connoisseurs. Dale nor any of his family had never tried a doughburger, but I took care of that soon after he and I began our courtship.
Just now as I was writing about the doughburger, I had an idea to google it. You may be surprised at the information I found online. An article from July 14 of 2017, posted on a digital journal at http://www.mississippifolklife.org, introduced the doughburger as the “Mississippi Hamburger.” This delightful piece of reading went on to state, “Wally Rakestraw at Latham’s Hamburger Inn in New Albany and David Kidd at The Butcher Block in Pontotoc serve what they call doughburgers. Willie Weeks says that his grandfather brought the recipe down from Chicago to Mississippi in the early twentieth century.” The article went on to give a list of other names for the burger throughout the state of Mississippi. But be it a doughburger, slugburger, or something else, the recipe remained the same. You might want to log onto the internet and read the entire thing which I found to be quite interesting. I do wonder if I was the first person to incorporate chopped onion into my doughburgers. If so, I guess we could call it, “the Toccopola onion burger.” No matter who first came up with the idea of combining doughburgers with onions, the results are absolutely yummy.
Speaking of burgers my sister-in-law, Barbara, introduced me to a new twist on that hand-held favorite. I was visiting her family in Jacksonville, FL, and we had grilled hamburgers for supper. She pulled out a tub of jalapeno pimento cheese from the refrigerator and smeared some onto her hamburger bun. Since I really like pimento cheese, I thought it might be good to give it a try on my burger. Oh Yes! I had found another great way to enjoy a hamburger. Barbara, a professional pianist, cook and caterer, is always introducing me to new cooking techniques or some amazing dish to add to my repertoire of international cuisines. I call her, “My food guru”, and she calls me, “A foodie.” One thing is for sure. You don’t have to be any kind of guru or foodie to enjoy a good ole American burger. Whether you are cooking at home or dining out, sometimes your mouth just waters for a messy, juicy hamburger. Any way you dress it, your tastebuds will dance with delight at the party in your mouth.