Here we are in 2023, and I hope y’all have all started the new year healthy and happy. My family followed the normal Southern traditions on New Year’s Day. I don’t know about y’all, but our peas were really good.
Of course, I could make my supper of peas and cornbread most any night of the week. We had a ham, too, and have enjoyed ham and biscuits several mornings. So far, this new year and my taste buds are getting along just fine.
During the holidays, we attended worship services at my home church of Toccopola Baptist. It is always good to go back and visit with those fine folks. While we were there, I was thinking about January 7 of 45 years ago.
That was the date that Dale and I were married in that sweet church. And I would like to say, “Thank you”, to Dale and wish him a happy 45th anniversary. He has been a devoted husband and is so good to all of his girls. Robin, Anna, Molly, and I don’t know what we would do without Grandpa Dale.
I always get lots of good comments on the Peas and Cornbread column from folks at Toccopola. I appreciate everyone who takes the time to read my ramblings and hope you will continue to enjoy the read during this new year.
I have so many wonderful memories of growing up at Toccopola which, by the way, is the Indian word for crossroads. Things have certainly changed over the years, but one thing remains the same: the people. If you ever visit the town, you will be welcomed and treated with an abundance of hospitality. We know that Mississippi is referred to as the hospitality state and not only the residents of Toccopola, but the entire county of Pontotoc certainly lives up to that description.
In thinking about our New Year’s peas and cornbread, I find it interesting to hear folks talk about the different ways they make their cornbread. Some folks swear by using only buttermilk instead of sweet milk in the batter. Lots of y’all insist that a teaspoon of sugar makes all the difference. Do we use yellow or white cornmeal, and should it be plain or self-rising?
And then comes the discussion as to whether or not to add flour to the batter, and if so, should it be plain or self-rising? Wow! That’s quite a lot to think about just to make a simple pan of bread. Then we have to consider the best way to bake the batter. According to some cornbread connoisseurs, the bread must be baked in a cast iron skillet for the perfect texture and taste.
Many people want to make individual servings by cooking it in either a muffin pan or cast-iron corn pone skillet. I generally cook a simple, round skillet of cornbread, but during the holidays I did something different with my cornbread for the retired teachers’ luncheon. I used my silicon molds to make individual breads in Christmas shapes of trees, gingerbread men, stockings and so forth. I thought they were very festive, and many others seemed to think so, too.
Like many of you probably did, I grew up eating cornbread with boiled cabbage. One day I was cooking cabbage (I like mine cooked with onions and potatoes) and realized I was out of cornmeal. I had used the last of it the day before when I made a big batch of hushpuppies.
I looked at the bag of left-over pups in the refrigerator and thought to myself, “Why not?” They were delicious with the supper, and since that day I prefer hushpuppies with cabbage. I shared my discovery with Mother, and she agreed that it was indeed delicious.
When we have homemade potato soup, I like to make fry bread or hoe cakes as some of you may call them. I like to add onion to my fry bread, and during the summer months we enjoy incorporating fresh okra or yellow squash into the batter.
I am sure many of you like Mexican cornbread and if you have not done so, you might want to try adding some Mexican blend cheese to the batter and then melting a little on top once the bread is cooked. I guess you have figured out by now that I really enjoy cornbread in most any shape, form, or fashion. Whether it sits on my supper plate, is crumbled in a glass of milk, or is simply enjoyed straight out of the oven with butter, honey or apple butter, cornbread makes my taste buds do their happy dance.
These January nights are getting really nippy, so I’m thinking we probably need a big pot of potato soup to chase the chill from our cold bones. You know what that means. It’s time to get out the skillet and make a big batch of fry bread. Don’t worry; I’ll make plenty to have with apple butter for breakfast the next morning. Y’all take care, stay warm and enjoy a big pot of something hot.
