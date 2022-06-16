The other day as I was rummaging through the bathroom closet, I came across a bottle of conditioning hair spray that we had bought for the granddaughters a few years ago. Robin, my daughter, had read an article about a severe outbreak of headlice in the United States. We didn’t want any of the nasty varmints, so Robin asked her beautician to recommend a product to keep them away. We purchased the shampoo, conditioner, and spray to keep on hand at both of our houses. “An ounce of precaution is worth a pound of cure” and we made sure the girls’ heads were well treated to ward off any unwanted hitchhikers. The product boasted that it helped to repel the critters, and I noticed that one of the ingredients was rosemary. I never told anyone, but in addition to using the product, I cut lots of rosemary from the bush in my back yard and ran it through my hair several times a day.
Anyway, looking at the bottle in my hand reminded me of a poem that I hadn’t thought about in years. I absolutely loved English Lit at IJC (now ICC) and had read the entire book by the end of the first week of classes. My book was old and worn and had been gifted to me by a friend who was a year ahead of me in school. He, Connie Simmons, said it wasn’t worth much to resell and that way I wouldn’t have to buy one. I loved the book; I loved the Old English dialect; and I found it to be so full of wonderful writings that I have kept it all these years. One of my favorite poems was an odd one, but somehow it struck my fancy and filed itself away in my brain. “To a Louse” by Robert Burns ran through my mind as I put the bottle of spray away. I grabbed my book from its place on the bookshelf and quickly flipped to the poem. I ran my fingers across the page, but my limited eyesight kept me from being able to read it. Soon I had brought it up on my very large computer screen and found myself revisiting Miss Imogene Jackson’s classroom in Fulton. I could imagine her voice as she would have presented the work and asked us to analyze why Burns might have written it.
One of my granddaughters asked why I was laughing. I explained that I was reading an old poem that was funny. The grands like to hear me read, because I put forth lots of emotion, show action and change my voice for different characters. Of course, she wanted me to read the funny poem to her. OOPS! I soon figured out that she was clueless as to what I was reading. I realize that we, Southern folks, do put or own twist on the English language and do well to speak it as it is taught in the schools, The Old English dialect was totally foreign to the child’s ears. I’d may as well have been speaking in Vulcan. I quickly found an easy-to-read and understand translation on the internet. We read it and talked about how Burns had seen a louse crawling on a lady’s hat during a church service. That had served as his inspiration to put pen to paper. After I explained the poem to the child, she began to quiz me about getting lice at church. Upon being assured that her head should be totally safe, she said that she was glad the poem had been written a very long time ago and that she didn’t go to church back then. She laughed and went on her way. But I suspect her laughter was just to humor me. The grands don’t always enjoy things like I do. I’m pretty sure they describe me as their “weird old nana that says and does some really strange stuff.” And they are probably right about that.
If you haven’t thought about any literary classics lately, I invite you to do so. The web is filled with sites to read American and English Lit. I have found that most English Literature is offered in an easy-to-read translated version if that is what you might desire. You may think that reading just isn’t your ‘cup of tea’ because it did not appeal to you when you were younger, and it was a requirement in school. But it is possible that the more mature you might find real pleasure in reading. Chances are there is something out there just waiting for you to enjoy.
Speaking of reading, I recently ran across an old photo of the Pontotoc County Library’s book mobile. I lovingly remembered Mrs. Biffle and Mrs. Warren, who were featured in the photo. Grandma and I used to settle into her little pink car and make our way to downtown Toccopola to meet the book mobile. I thought that library on wheels was a most wonderful thing and could hardly wait for each visit. When it came to traveling conveniences, I put it right up there with the peddler’s rolling store. If I made a list of best memories, the book mobile would have to be on it.
I always loved to read and spent many hours reading by flashlight under the covers after Daddy had announced, “Bedtime.” Becoming legally blind put a damper on my love for reading until I discovered talking books. They are great! If you don’t like to physically open a book and read or you don’t have the time, these books are good to listen to when traveling in your vehicle. Dale and Robin learned to love to listen to books after I started using the talking version. Robin introduced these books to her husband, and he was soon hooked. Now when any of us go on a trip, one of the first things we pack is a good book for the road.
I encourage you to find some time to read or listen to a book, magazine, newspaper, or some sort of publication. Reading is fundamental. Reading can be fun. There is some sort of reading for everyone.