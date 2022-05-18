“Organization is the key to success,” I muttered to myself as I tried to get my thoughts together. Company is coming next week, and I am trying to make a list of what needs to be done. Since I consider myself one of the least organized people on the planet, I need lists and lists of lists to help me prepare. As I age, I am also somewhat forgetful, so the lists really come in handy. (That is when I can remember where I put them.)
Dale, my husband of 44 years, is very helpful. I simply tell him what I have in mind, and he goes right to work. Since we generally eat outside when we have a crowd and the weather cooperates, I only have to tell him how many tables and chairs to set up and where I want them. Because we will be grilling out for one of the meals, I just needed to tell him what I’d like to serve. Boom! It appeared in the freezer. With supper covered for one night, I thought about the other meals. Breakfast is easy with the bunch coming to visit, because they like to get a cup of coffee and graze, at their leisure, through a variety of pastries and fruit. No problem there: a box of doughnuts and a bunch of bananas.
Our company, Dale’s brother Jim and family, are coming to celebrate birthdays. Jim’s daughter and I share the same date. My niece has already put in her request for chicken and dumplings for supper on the day of their arrival. But can you believe that some of the other family members don’t share her love for that sumptuous delicacy? Anyway, I have to figure out something to cook for them. I have been thinking about meatloaf, mashed potatoes, English pea casserole and cornbread. That’s easy enough, and they like it.
Talking about meatloaf, do you know how to make it without getting your hands all messy? Zip lock bags are one of the best inventions ever. Just put the ingredients into the bag and squish them all together. Then shape the contents into something resembling the shape of the loaf pan and drop it into the pan. You will have to shape it a little when it gets into the pan, but you can do that with a rubber scraper if you don’t want to touch it. Throw the bag away, and there is no bowl to wash. You can also make it up the day before, Zip it up and store in the refrigerator until time to cook it. This has turned into one of my cleaner ideas, and several of my friends are doing it. I have one friend who said, “Leave it to Kay to be watching out for keeping our fingernails clean.” She is a hoot and has nicknamed me, Martha-Kay.
Lunch is sort of a continuation of breakfast, since some of us wait until up in the morning to eat. Otherwise, it is helpie-selfie. We generally have some sort of leftovers in the refrigerator, and there is always something for sandwiches. As I tell the grands, “If you go hungry, that is just because you are too good to eat what I’ve got.” Thus far, nobody has complained of starvation around this place.
I am looking forward to the visit. I will get to meet my new great-nephew. He was born in December, so he will be out of that wobbly neck stage. I look forward to lots of baby love. I am also looking forward to introducing my other great-nephew to our new puppies. What three-year-old boy doesn’t like puppy slobber all over his face?
Organized or not, I suspect we will have a grand time together. We have a good bit of catching up to do. This family is always up for a good time, and we never know what we might get into. I suspect there will be plenty of swing-sitting and lots of chit-chat going on. I surely do hope we have pretty weather while they are here. It is always good to take some time from our busy lives to sit-a-spell and enjoy the people we love.