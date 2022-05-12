Hey y'all, I am a country girl from the small town of Toccopola. As a child I used to love to sit on the porch with my parents and grandparents and listen to them talk while we shelled peas, snapped beans or such.
Other times they would sit on the porch, especially on a warm Sunday afternoon, and chit-chat with kinfolks or neighbors. So, chit-chat is a big part of my life. You know chit-chat is where we don't talk about any particular subject, just whatever comes to mind: sharing recipes or new hacks, the weather, memories, etc. That is what you can expect from my writings.
When I sit down to the computer, it will be just like I am in a rocker on my front porch. Who knows what I'll talk about? I hope you will take time each week to sit back, relax, and enjoy a little southern chit-chat with this old country girl.
Mother’s Day
As I prepared to celebrate that special day for all mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers, and other special ladies I couldn’t help but think of those wonderful women who were such an inspiration to me. Mother (Maxine Hodges), Grandma (Sallie Hodges), and Mama (Gertrude Anderson whom we discussed last week) probably never know how much they influenced this old girl. There is no doubt that I would not be the person I am today if not for them.
I am often told that I am “so much like your mother”. I can’t think of a more wonderful complement. She worked hard to help Daddy (Billy Hodges) provide for our family, but she always took time to talk to me about anything that might worry me or prey on my heart.
In our home, as in that of my grandparents, good manners, honesty, and moral character were most importance. Mother and my grandmothers were never at a loss for a chance to point out how a “fine southern lady” was supposed to conduct herself.
I was instructed in how to treat my elders, act at the table, be truthful (even when it meant being punished) and use good judgement. “Think hard before you do anything that would bring shame on yourself or our family,” must be carved on my brain. And I must confess that I have attempted to carve it into that of my daughter and granddaughters.
Naturally, these women were not alone in the task of forming the person that would result in me. I learned so much from other amazing women who taught me at church, at school and in the 4-H organization. My life was and continues to be showered with such women, and I consider each one a true blessing from God.
After plowing through so many cherished memories of great women, many of whom have gone on to be with the Lord, I thought about the influence I might have on my daughter and granddaughters. I pray that I can set an example for them that would represent the good that I was taught.
My greatest blessing would be for God to allow me to follow in the footsteps of Mother and my grandmothers by impressing upon them the importance of growing into fine Southern Christian ladies. My constant prayer is that they use good judgement when making decisions and always let God’s light shine through them. Then maybe one day when they are preparing to celebrate Mother’s Day, they will have good memories of me. If they can appreciate, from me, even half of what I do from Mother, Mama, and Grandma, I would count my life a success.
Let’s think about it. Does it have to be a holiday to appreciate folks? Why not take a minute this week and let somebody know how much they mean to you? You’ll be glad you did.