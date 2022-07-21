Purchase Access

The other day a friend sent me one of those silly Facebook posts asking me to name a food that I could eat daily without tiring of it.  Though I suspect I would eventually get tired of anything, I replied with, “catfish.”  I don’t know about y’all, but I have yet to find a way to prepare catfish that I do not enjoy.  Fried, broiled, baked, and blackened are but a few ways I like it.  Just throw a couple of hushpuppies on the plate with the fish, and I have a complete meal. 

