The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Pontotoc County that claimed the life of a pedestrian, according to a report from Sgt. Gary Stanton, Public Affairs Officer for Troop F.
Stanton said that early Sunday (August 2) morning troopers responded to a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Hwy 278 near Rocky Ford Rd.
Upon arriving it appeared that Michael Hatcher, age 31, of Pontotoc, was in the east bound lane of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle, Stanton reported.
"Mr Hatcher was pronounced dead on scene by the Pontotoc coroner,” Stanton said. "No injuries were reported from the occupant of the vehicle."
The accident occurred tour 3 a..m., he said.