Two rural co-ops plan to combine services to offer high-speed internet to residents in eastern Pontotoc County.
In a joint statement Monday afternoon (Nov. 22), representatives from Tombigbee Fiber, LLC., and Pontotoc Electric Power Association, standing outside PEPA’s office, announced that Tombigbee will bring the service to Pontotoc residents once all its members have had the chance to take it.
Tombigbee CEO Scott Hendrix said that the service should be made available to Pontotoc residents in 2023, as Phase 4 of Tombigbee's Fiber to Home Project nears completion. Since Phase 1 started late last year, the Fulton-based Tombigbee Fiber has made service available to 21,107 of its approximately 40,000 customers, according to Hendrix.
Tombigbee Fiber, a subsidiary of Tombigbee Electric, has used money from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to build out the service. That’s federal funding earmarked to help co-ops provide high-speed internet to underserved areas.
On-hand for the announcement were Dist. 22 Rep. Jon Lancaster, Third Dist. State Sen. Kathy Chism, and Eighth Dist. State Sen. Ben Suber, along with PEPA Director Frankie Moorman, and members of the PEPA Board of Directors.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who was also onhand for the announcment, said the joint effort was a “perfect example of co-ops helping co-ops.”
Moorman added that he was “extremely proud” of the PEPA board for “understanding the need” of residents to have high-speed internet and for “working hard to find a solution.”