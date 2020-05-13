Pontotoc Electric Power Association needs $23 million, upfront, to install broadband internet service for cooperative customers, said incoming Director Frankie Moorman.
“We all want broadband service,” said Moorman, at the PEPA Board monthly meeting on May 6. “Nobody here is against broadband, but we have to work together.”
Moorman addressed attendees, including concerned citizens, and three state congress members, spaced for social distancing, in the company conference room.
“I’ll be clear, we haven’t completely stopped considering the broadband issue, but, in order to move forward, there are things that have to happen,” Moorman said.
The amicable and lengthy discussion Wednesday focused mostly on three studies the PEPA board commissioned—the first by the National Rural Telecommunication Commission, the second by FibeRise, the third by Irby. The conclusions and data convinced the board that broadband wasn’t economically feasible without grant funding, so members voted it down on Apr. 2.
Some Pontotoc residents strenuously disagreed with the board’s decision, and voiced their concerns at last week’s meeting.
David Tranberg said the board’s decision was premature, and that members didn’t do enough to share their reasoning and decision-making publicly. The PEPA board members had been “very passive,” Tranberg said, and, going forward, he hoped they would “promote transparency,” and “provide timely and accurate information,” including updated website and Facebook posts.
Jackie Courson, a member of the group PEPA Owners for Change, alleged that the board’s poor communication and lack of clarity led many people to mistakenly think the matter was definitively closed with the Apr. 2 vote.
“Mistakenly or not, many people thought ya’ll ended the matter,” Courson said. “We know that other companies will undercut ya’ll, but PEPA customers are loyal.”
Speaking to Courson’s point, Board President Larry Parker said Wednesday that the distance learning necessitated by the COVID-19 virus had “put the icing on the cake,” making it clear that schools will increasingly educate students via the internet.
“PEPA is more than willing to go back and reassess this,” said Parker. “We have to refocus, and reassess matters.”
Mark Fuqua, another member of PEPA Owners for Change, said the board needed to demonstrate “a willingness to change perspective,” and form an advisory committee to review all the previous studies and revaluate the broadband issue.
According to director Moorman, feasibility studies suggested that the $43-48 million price-tag of installing broadband service, which would be provided through a PEPA subsidiary company, meant it would not become profitable for at least 22 years. The board voted no, Moorman said, because they faced a huge startup cost, as well as uncertainty about evolving technology, and research indicating that not more than 43 percent of customers would commit to the service long-term.
Moorman previously said that installing broadband would financially jeprodize the power company, and the board was unwilling to take that risk.
PEPA customer Stanley Wise said broadband was worth the risk.
“Seventy-four percent of people on the survey said they were willing to take the risk,” said Wise, adding that his kids and grandkids were in a generation that would increasingly work from home. “It’s what we as a co-op want,” said Wise.
State response
Mississippi Third District Sen. Kathy Chism was among those in attendance. She spoke of the importance of broadband for the future of education and her hopes that PEPA would receive money from the CARES Act, or Coronvirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, passed by the U.S. Congress on Mar. 19. Money in CARES was earmarked for broadband, Chism said.
“Broadband is a great asset, and we all know that,” said Chism. “It will help our state flourish, and when it’s installed, I’d like to see Mississippi folks doing the work.”
District 8 Sen. Benjamin Suber was also present.
“Broadband is vital for our communities and I’d like to see more information and numbers about the issue,” he said.
Pontotoc resident Rep. Mac Huddleston, representing the 15th District, was there to support efforts to bring broadband to his home county.
“As one friend to another, we all know we need broadband, but we have to figure out some way to fund it,” said Huddleston. “I assure you that elected officials will help you along.”
Darren Herring spoke on behalf of First District U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly.
“We recognize that broadband is becoming as essential as other services, like water and power,” said Herring. “I’m here to keep my eyes and ears open, and my mouth shut.”