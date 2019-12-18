Pontotoc Electric Power Association director Chuck Howell said the company is continuing to look at bringing broadband access to electric customers.
The broadband initiative was pushed by Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
"The future of rural Mississippi is at stake," Presley noted. "This is the electricity of the twentieth century. The need for internet is only going to increase. People in rural Mississippi deserve as much access to internet as the people in downtown New York."
With that as a backdrop rural electric power companies have been looking into the feasibility of what the state house and senate have approved and the governor has signed.
“We are getting our second feasibility study completed. If these two are close we may limit it to two, but if they are spread too far apart we will get a third one,” Chuck Howell said.
Howell said that the first study was completed in mid September with the second study due in by December 31 of this year.
“If they have to do a third study it will take some six to eight weeks to do it,” he said.
Howell said PEPA is seeking input from its customers on the matter and they need to pay close attention to their mail in the coming weeks.
“In January, when we put out the Today in Mississippi magazine, there will be a cover wrap on it. This will have several questions on it for the customer members to fill out and mail back to us in a pre paid postage envelop. All it will cost you is your time.”
Howell said the questions will be simple multi-choice type questions. He said it is most important that you put your address on the outside of the envelop when you return them.
“This will give us a feel of who does and who doesn’t have broadband,” he explained.
Howell said the timeline on this questionnaire is the magazine should be in mail boxes by mid January “and you have until mid-February to get it back to us so we can tabulate these.”
Also during this time frame the association plans on holding three public meetings at night. One in Pontotoc, Union and Calhoun counties.
“These meetings are to inform the public on what we are doing and to encourage folks to get the surveys filled out. We want as many of these as we can to tell us what the interest is.”
That means if you are wanting broadband in your area it is most imperative that you fill these out and get them back to the EPA.
Now after this process the board of directors will decide if they want to proceed, and if so TVA will have to do a financial analysis on it because they regulate rates and finances.
“And if all these is approved, we will have to set the subsidiary company up to begin.”
Previously, Howell outlined what the costs would be to begin getting broadband to all points of the county.
"Seventy-five percent of the cost is the cable and hanging of the cable," he said. “And twenty-five percent is for the modems that will translate everything. If four customers per mile take the service, it will cost $25,000 each mile and if ten customers per mile take the service it will cost $35,000 each mile. The cost is greater when you put more customers on because of the equipment per household."
Howell said that Pontotoc Electric has 1,765 miles of line across their system that stretches from Bruce to just inside the Union County line.
“System wide it will cost $44 million to install if four customers per mile take it, and $62 million if 10 customers per mile take it.”
Howell went on to note that the monies would not be spent all at one time. “The feasibility study will tell us where we should go first if the board says we should proceed,” he said. “Another thing to consider is this is not a monopoly, other customers are in this area offering the high speed internet. And state law says we can’t put the electric company in jeopardy over communications.”
Howell explained that the feasibility study will require the company that is hired to look at the maps, determine where other companies that offer the same service are located among other things.
So it is important after you welcome in the new year to begin looking in your mailbox for that questionnaire. That is the first step to you getting broadband internet in your neck of the woods.