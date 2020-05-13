Money for startup and a solid, long-term commitment from customers are the two essentials for PEPA to bring broadband service to Pontotoc County, according to the incoming director.
“A lot is at stake,” said Frankie Moorman, the current assistant director, who will step into the lead position next month, speaking to the Pontotoc Progress on Friday. “We need financing, and we need the pledge of cooperative owners, so that we’re not putting the power company at risk. We’re remaining optimistic, listening to the public, and exploring every option,” Moorman said, two days after concerned citizens voiced their objections to the board’s Mar. 2 decision not to offer broadband.
The bottom-line, according to Moorman, is that PEPA will need $23 million to start installing fiber cable, and a reliable commitment from no fewer than 43 percent of PEPA customers, which equals 7,121, that they’ll keep the service for 20 years, even if other carriers offer the service cheaper.
“Fiber is king right now, and our service will be a Cadillac, but we’ll need commitment,” said Moorman, adding that evolving technology, and a competitive market, in which other carriers will offer a cheaper but inferior service, have made the PEPA board cautious.
PEPA would install 1,626 miles of cable to serve all customers, Moorman said. It would be 1G service and would take three years to build.
Potential resource
Board members listened earnestly on May 6, Moorman said, and left the meeting assured of community support and with renewed optimism.
After the meeting, the PEPA board gave Moorman permission to enroll the cooperative in the National Rural Telecommunication Cooperative, a partnership that helps rural utility providers get the funding, resources, and technology they need to offer members the most current and effective service.
As an NRTC member, PEPA will participate in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Auction. It’s a reverse auction, designed to help un-served and underserved rural communities.
According to Moorman, maps developed by the Federal Communications Commission will help auctioneers decide where funds are needed most. PEPA officials will try to procure as much of a $12.3 million purse as possible for broadband. PEPA’s ability to offer support, by means of subsidizing work, perhaps with state funds, and making a case for feasibility, will increase its chances of receiving the money, Moorman said.
Overall PEPA needs a more robust response from cooperative customer-owners, Moorman said. PEPA services 16,400 meters, yet only 2,538 retuned the survey which asked if they wanted broadband and thought it was feasible.
After the May 6 meeting, Jackie Courson, a vocal member of the group advocating for broadband service, said he was encouraged by recent conversations with Moorman and the PEPA board.
“We’ve increased the dialogue, and we’re really communicating about ways to make broadband a reality,” said Courson, on May 11. “I’m optimistic that working together, we can move forward.”