After weeks of gathering information and three feasibility studies, the nine member board of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association voted unanimously not to offer the fiber to home broadband service.
General manager Chuck Howell said that he appreciated the people who took the time to send in the surveys. “We sent out some 19,000 surveys ad had 2,538 returned. That is a good number which is fifteen and a half percent of the customers.”
Pontotoc Electric serves customers from just inside Union County all the way to Bruce.
Howell said the first feasibility study said it would take 22 years to pay off the system and the other two said it was not financially feasible.
“It would take some period of time before you would even be solvent. You would have to keep borrowing money to pay for it. When you go into private business at some point it should turn around and be profitable.”
“Our first and foremost concern is to provide electrical service to our customers and we can’t put that in jeopardy,” Howell said.
And while the window has been shut for now, Howell said there could be a re-visiting of the matter.
“If a lot of grant money became available, we might go forward with the project. I can’t say or speculate what would be done in the future.”
See complete story in the April 15 Pontotoc Progress.