PEPA board members considered three major factors in deciding to vote on April 2 against offering broadband service to Pontotoc residents, including grant money, evolving technology, and the number of customers willing to make a long-term commitment, according to officials.
“These are three big uncertainties, and with a competitive market, and quickly evolving technology, given our three feasibility studies, the board decided the time wasn’t right—but that’s not to say circumstances won’t change in the future,” said PEPA General Manager Chuck Howell. “Our main priority is keeping people’s power on, keeping the Pontotoc Electric Power Association running.”
Pontotoc residents have both lauded and decried the decision. The April 2 vote was officially 8-0 against offering the service. Board President …did not vote, per normal procedure.
Despite the board’s eagerness to implement the technology, the numbers simply didn’t add up, Howell said. PEPA would have to create a subsidiary company to offer broadband, but the power company would still be on the hook for the loan—to the tune of somewhere nearly $11 million for startup costs, Howell said. That means real uncertainty for keeping folks’ lights on. Per state law, a power company cannot raise rates to fund broadband service, Howell said.
PEPA officials did their due diligence, according to Howell. State law requires one feasibility study; PEPA conducted three. The Washington D.C.-based National Rural Telecommunications Council conducted the first study.
Over the past year, Howell and his assistant, Frankie Moorman, traversed the Mid-South, attending meetings to learn more about broadband and to hear feedback from providers and customers. They drove to Jackson, Ridgeland, Tupelo and Oxford, as well as Hamilton, Montgomery, and Huntsville Alabama, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.
According to Howell, the PEPA board considered that the estimated cost for the service would be $43-48 million. It would take 22 years for the service to become profitable. Interests on a loan could escalate to more than $75 million, Howell said. Given the uncertainty of evolving technology, and considering that the most optimistic feasibility study suggested only 43 percent of customers were willing to make a long-term commitment—the minimum “take rate” that makes a venture economically feasible--the board members voted against offering the service. Forty-three percent amounts to just over 7,000 PEPA customers.
The board’s vote wasn’t a complete refusal though, Moorman said.
“The board didn’t vote ‘no’ forever,” said Moorman. “We all wanted to see this project work, but the board didn’t want to make a bad financial decision, and put the power company at risk.”
Howell cited the gasification project in Kemper County as a project that, as a power-company funded subsidiary, failed miserably to deliver on expectations and cost billions.
“We’re as eager as anybody to offer broadband to our customers,” Howell said. “It’s the future, and we understand that. At this time, it simply isn’t economically feasible. PEPA’s goal is always to offer affordable, reliable power to our customers. We won’t jeopardize that.”