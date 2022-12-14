The PEPA Board of Directors Area 1 run off ballots were mailed out Monday, November 28 and are due to be returned postmarked no later than this Thursday, December 15. The count will be held Monday, December 19.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 223 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Booneville, Pontotoc, Baldwyn, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Ecru, Jumpertown, New Harmony, Furrs, Troy, Blair, Randolph, Wheeler, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Blue Springs and Endville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and continuing through Wednesday evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Pontotoc
59°F
Heavy Thunderstorm
60°F / 51°F
3 AM
59°F
4 AM
60°F
5 AM
60°F
6 AM
61°F
7 AM
61°F
