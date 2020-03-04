Locals, along with those working in electricity throughout northeast Mississippi filled the conference room Sunday at the Pontotoc Electric Power Association to celebrate a career, as well as a company milestone, and to look toward the future.
“My lifelong ambition has been to become an electrical engineer and work for a power company--this is my dream job,” said Chuck Howell, who, after 42 years with PEPA, including 22 spent as general manager, reflected on his career before the packed house.
Members of the PEPA Board of Directors, county supervisors, and business and community leaders, as well as family and friends listened considerately as Howell praised the tireless work of cooperative employees, and symbolically passed the torch to incoming general manager, Frankie Moorman.
In an emotional farewell, Howell spoke little of himself, and much about the self-sacrifice of the 83 PEPA employees who keep the lights on for the people they love and serve. Howell lauded the 85th anniversary of energizing the first, rural, electric power pole in Pontotoc County, on March 1, 1935, a benchmark date in the county’s history, he said.
PEPA became only the nation’s second, rural, power cooperative, and today proudly serves more than 19,000 customers.
In his congratulatory remarks, Bro. David Hamilton, Howell’s pastor at West Heights Baptist Church, eloquently linked the image of electric light to the words of Jesus.
In Matt. 5, Hamilton said, Jesus doesn’t use a simile, and say his followers are “like” a light, but directly calls them the “light of the world.”
“Light is stronger than darkness, and always overcomes,” Hamilton said.
Moorman, who has worked for PEPA for 25 years, most recently as assistant general manager, was equally emotional as he acknowledged the trust that the board, Howell, and others had placed in him.
“I’ve stayed close to Mr. Chuck, and I’ve learned so much from him,” said Moorman, recounting their attending meetings together and working side-by-side. “There are so many people here that I’m proud I paid attention to, and listened to, and he’s sure one of them,” said Moorman.
Moorman announced that, as a gesture of respect and gratitude, PEPA will officially retire the employee identification number 13, which, throughout his career, marked Howell’s person in the system, including his trucks, in which he drove more than 800,000 miles serving the cooperative.
Howell will officially leave office on June 30, and Moorman will assume duties on July 1.