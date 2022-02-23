Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to local high school seniors in the month of April 2022. At least one scholarship will be awarded to a student attending Bruce, Ingomar, North Pontotoc, Pontotoc City, and South Pontotoc high schools, which are located in Pontotoc Electric’s service area. Home school graduates who meet the eligibility criteria will be awarded at least one scholarship.
Of the remaining scholarships, one will be awarded to the dependent child (who meets eligibility criteria) of a Pontotoc Electric employee. In the event no PEPA children are eligible, this scholarship will be awarded with the remaining scholarships regardless of the school the student attends from the list of schools above. The scholarship program is designed to financially assist deserving students in the electric cooperative family.
Criteria are based on academic achievement, leadership, and extracurricular/community involvement. The scholarship must be used for educational costs, and the student must enter college in the fall of the school year of which the scholarship is given. Checks will be made payable to the student. The scholarship will be paid in August.
Scholarship applications must be received in the PEPA office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.
For more information about the scholarship and requirements to apply, please see our website at pepa.com. Look under “My Cooperative” for a tab entitled “PEPA Scholarship Program.”