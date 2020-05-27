Pontotoc Electric Power Association’s COVID-19 moratorium on past due utility cutoffs ended yesterday, but the co-op is offering yet another way for cash-strapped customers to catch up.
Anyone with overdue bills predating May 27 can pay their balance in four, equal, monthly payments, in addition to their current bill. It’s part of PEPA’s effort to help folks scuffle though lean times, said incoming PEPA director, Frankie Moorman.
“We always want to work with our customers, and we’re trying to bend over backwards to help them catch up,” said Moorman.
PEPA carries $636,000 in overdue payments, Moorman said, so collecting the money is important for the co-op’s financial wellbeing.
For those with overdue accounts, the important thing is to immediately get in touch with PEPA and make payment arrangements, so their services won’t be shutoff, Moorman said. It starts by bringing a photo ID to the office, at 12 S. Main St., and signing up.
The moratorium PEPA enacted on cutoffs, as well as the current, four-installment repay option, are part of the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure folks didn’t lose vital services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said Mississippi was among the first states to suspend cutoffs of water, sewer, electricity, and gas amid the shelter-in-place orders, and 60 days seemed more than reasonable.
“The plan was put into place with recommendations of the State Department of Health, and Mississippi Emergency Management, that nobody should be without means of hand-washing or the utilities needed to stay safe the COVID-19 virus,” said Presley.
The good-will of cooperatives, like PEPA, to offer payment options even beyond the moratorium, demonstrates the Public Service Commission’s commitment that the window of opportunity wouldn’t “expire in the dark of night, without folks realizing it,” said Presley.
The Public Service Commission also installed what Presley called “consumer protections,” that co-ops, like PEPA, will follow during the repayment period. Among those are stipulations in the Ratepayer Bill of Rights, stating that those under life-threatening circumstances, for whom utilities are vital to their wellbeing, should receive special consideration. As usual, cutoffs will be prohibited during official excessive heat warnings.
Programs are also available to those who meet certain, economic qualifications, Presley said, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
For more information contact PEPA at (662) 489-3211, or the office of Commissioner Brandon Presley, at (800) 637-7722.