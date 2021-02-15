PEPA Manager Frankie Moorman at 5 p.m. reported that a few power outages occurred in the PEPA service area this afternoon but all customers have now been restored with power.
“Earlier we had about 200 customers in the Bruce service area down, but our guys got them up and going in less than an hour,” Moorman reported. “We had four customers in our Pontotoc area out and power has been restored to all of them also.
“Right now everything is looking okay. But it’s extremely cold and the roads are bad so if we have outages we will respond as soon as possible. All of our crews are on stand-by.”
“We’ve been blessed today by missing the freezing rain. Several power companies east and south of Pontotoc had freezing rain and then the wind kicked up to 20 mph, trees got on the lines, and they had several thousand folks without power.”
“The forecast is for more winter precipitation Wednesday night and into Thursday afternoon. We hope and pray it’s not freezing rain, but we’ll deal with whatever we have to do.