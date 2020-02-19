Pontotoc electric Power Association is getting ready to roll out a birthday party celebrating the energizing of the first rural electric power pole in Pontotoc County. The event will be held Sunday, March 1, 2-5 p.m. in the Pontotoc Electric Conference Room.
This EPA was the second one formed in the entire nation and the date of that first spark was on March 1, 1935.
The special celebration this year will include not only the anniversary of the EPA but also the retirement celebration for general manager Chuck Howell and the announcement of the new general manager Frankie Moorman.
Scheduled events include a come and go reception from 2 until 3 p.m.
At three o’clock the featured speaker, Dr. Radall Dupont, LSU History professor from Alexandra, Louisiana will give a brief history of the importance of rural EPA’s and why Pontotoc was such a pioneer of rural electrification for the nation.
A come and go reception will end the day from four until five.