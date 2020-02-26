Pontotoc Electric Power Association is getting ready to roll out a birthday party celebrating the energizing of the first rural electric power pole in Pontotoc County. The event will be held Sunday, March 1, 2-5 p.m. in the Pontotoc Electric Conference Room.
This EPA was the second one formed in the entire nation and the date of that first spark was on March 1, 1935.
The special celebration this year will include not only the anniversary of the EPA but also the retirement celebration for general manager Chuck Howell and the announcement of the new general manager Frankie Moorman. Howell will retire June 30 of this year and Moorman will take over July 1.
Scheduled events include a come and go reception from 2 until 3 p.m.
At three o’clock the featured speaker, Dr. Radall Dupont, LSU History professor from Alexandra, Louisiana will give a brief history of the importance of rural EPA’s and why Pontotoc was such a pioneer of rural electrification for the nation.
A come and go reception will end the day from four until five. A special book highlighting the 10 pivotal moments in PEPA history will be handed out.
Chuck Howell
Outgoing General Manager, Chuck Howell was hired in 1977 as the electrical engineer and was promoted to general manager July 1, 1998.
“My first day as manager was certainly a challenge for me back in 1998, but for the others it was just a mother day at work, because Bill Jackson left it running well. I was tasked with building on the things the men before me had done,” he said.
In the community, he is an active deacon at West Heights Baptist Church and previously served on the Family Life Center Building Committee. He is a member of the West Heights Adult Choir, the West Heights Orchestra, and the West Heights Men’s Quartet. He also participates in Sacred Harp shaped-note singings in Alabama and Mississippi.
He is a Mason, a life member of the Mississippi 4-H Volunteer Leaders Association, a Mississippi 4-H All Star, and a member of the State 4-H Advisory Council. He holds an Extra Class Amateur Radio license and is a member of the Tupelo Amateur Radio Club. He is also a member of the Pontotoc County Historical Society. He and his wife, Ensley have two sons, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.
Frankie Moorman
Incoming general manager Frankie Moorman comes to his position as a journeyman lineman.
“Cooperative employees are a big family,” said Moorman. “They’re dependable people, the kind I always want around me.”
He has always been a hands on operator when it comes to his job at PEPA.
“Communication, safety, efficiency, being open-mined, and working together to solve problems, have always been important to me,” said Moorman. “When the power goes out, seeing those lights come back on, after working through a storm, is deeply satisfying.”
He and his wife, Angie, have two children.
Looking forward at the EPA, Moorman said exploring opportunities for growth and ever-better, more efficient ways to serve customers are top priorities.
“Chuck Howell, board members, employees top-to-bottom have always done a great job, and I hope to continue that good work,” Moorman said.