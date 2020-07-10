This week’s recipes are perfect for your family! Imagine making 16 pancakes at the same time in one pan with no flipping required. There is also a recipe for making 8 – 16 omelets in one pan. What could be better. Normally, we would be making these recipes together in a Kids Cooking class but with the COVID-19 situation it’s not possible. You can however watch the videos on the Pontotoc County 4-H Club Facebook page, so we can cook together.
Here are the newest recipes for you to try. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
Four-Flavor Sheet Pan Pancakes (makes 16 pancakes)
Ingredients
2 3/4 cups buttermilk
2 large eggs, beaten to blend
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/3 cup plus 1 to 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
Ideas for Toppings:
4 tablespoons butter, melted
½ cup sliced strawberries
½ cup chocolate chips
½ cup blueberries
1 banana, halved crosswise and thinly sliced lengthwise
Maple syrup
Confectioners' sugar or whipped cream, for serving
Directions:
1. Position the oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 500 degrees F. Whisk the buttermilk, eggs, salt, vanilla and 1/3 cup granulated sugar together in a large bowl until completely combined. Whisk the flour, baking powder and baking soda together in another large bowl until completely combined. Fold the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture until just combined (it's OK if there are a few lumps).
2. Brush 2 tablespoons butter on a 18-by-13-inch sheet pan or spray with non-stick spray and pour in the batter, using a spatula to smooth out the top. Tap the tray on the counter a few times to even out and flatten the batter.
3. Imagine the batter in the pan divided into four sections (2 across and 2 down). Top one section with sliced strawberries. Sprinkle chocolate chips over a second section of the batter. Arrange banana slices over a third section of the batter and blueberries on the fourth section.
6. Put the sheet pan in the oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 400 degrees F. Bake, rotating the sheet pan halfway through baking, until golden brown and a cake tester inserted into the center of the pancake comes out clean, 18 to 23 minutes.
Sheet Pan Eggs (makes12 servings)
Ingredients
18 eggs
1/3 cup milk
Salt & Pepper to taste
1/2 cup mushrooms
1/4 cup sliced red peppers
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
For Serving:
Sliced bread
Chopped parsley
Avocado (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 12x17 sheet pan with nonstick spray making sure to get the sides and corners. Set aside. Line with parchment paper and spray for easier cleanup.
2. In a large bowl, blend the eggs with the milk. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
3. Pour the egg mixture evenly on the sheet pan and top with the mushrooms, peppers, and shredded cheese.
4. Bake the eggs for about 15-18 minutes, until they are set.
5. All the eggs to cool for a few minutes, then cut the eggs into 12 equal pieces. Serve on toast with mashed avocado and fresh parsley.
Adjust Servings: If your crowd is not that big, switch from 12x17 pan to 13x9 pan. Use 12 eggs and bake for about 8-10 minutes. Just watch until the eggs are set in the middle.
NOTES:
· Topping Options: onions, peppers, cooked ham, cooked sausage or bacon, or any vegetables you like.
· To store in the refrigerator: place in a tightly sealed container for up to 4 days.
· To store in the freezer: wrap in plastic wrap, then place in a large freezer bag or freezer-safe container for up to 2 months. Thaw completely before warming them up.
Best Biscuit Hash Brown Breakfast (Makes12 servings)
Ingredients
1 tsp. butter or non-stick cooking
spray
1 package of bacon (16 oz.)
1 can of refrigerated biscuit Dough (16 oz.)
8 frozen hash brown patties,
Season to taste
8 eggs
3/4 cup milk
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray a 9x13 casserole dish with butter or nonstick spray making sure to get the sides and corners. Set aside.
2. Cook bacon until crispy but not fully brown, 6-8 minutes in skillet. Drain on paper towel.
3. Slice biscuits lengthwise and place on the bottom of the baking dish, sealing the dough to cover the bottom completely.
4. Top with hash brown patties. Layer bacon over hash browns.
5. Whisk eggs and milk together, add seasoning if desired. Pour over bacon then top with cheese.
6. Bake for about 30-35 minutes, till top is bubbling and bacon is crispy. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Have an adult helper anytime you use the stove!