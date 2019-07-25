In the previous two editions of “Farm and Garden Notes” insect pests in hayfields and pastures have been discussed. In contrast to the preceding topics this article will discuss a weed pest in forage production that can adversely effect pasture quality and livestock health.
The weed that will be discussed is perilla mint. Perilla mint is a plant that is native to Asia. It was originally an ornamental plant grown to be used in cooking and for medicinal purposes.
Perilla mint can now be found in hayfields and pastures where it can cause grave health risks when eaten by livestock. The source for this article is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Perilla Mint”.
Description
Perilla mint grows best in moist shaded areas. Examples of likely locations can be near streams, around barns, and hay rings. Perilla mint usually reaches heights of approximately two feet. In fertile, moist, shady areas it can reach heights of five to six feet. It produces serrated leaves that are arranged opposite to one another on square stems.
Perilla mint produces purple and white flowers that occur on flower stalks. The plants flower in late July and early August. Each plant can produce around 1000 seeds. The seed is often spread by birds, flowing water, and in hay bales.
The consumption of perilla mint by cattle and other livestock can result in a condition called atypical interstitial pneumonia. The lungs of infected livestock fill with fluid that results in shortness of breath and low oxygen levels. Perilla mint is the most dangerous to livestock during summer when the plants are producing flowers and seeds. The heightened risk often occurs during periods of hot and dry weather. These conditions limit grass growth and can cause livestock to search for cool shady areas where perilla mint grows best.
Control Methods
Control methods can include mowing, hoeing, or hand removal. To be effective these mechanical forms of control should occur before flowering and seed production.
There are also effective herbicides that can be used to control perilla mint. It should be noted that livestock should be removed from areas where perilla mint has been treated. A list of pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicides are listed below.
Table 1. Pre-emergent Herbicides that can be applied to control perilla mint before the plants emerge.
Herbicide Trade Name
Active Ingredients
Rate to Apply per Acre
Grazon P+D
Picloram + 24D
32 fl oz
GrazonNext HL
Aminopyralid + 2,4-D
19 fl oz
Weedmaster
dicamba + 2,4-D
32 fl oz
Plateau
Imazapic
6 fl oz
Table 2. Post-emergent herbicides that can be applied to control perilla mint after the plants emerge until before the flowering stage. A non-ionic surfactant should be included in all treatments.
Herbicide Trade Name
Active Ingredients
Rate to Apply per Acre
Grazon P+D
Picloram + 24D
16 fl oz
GrazonNext HL
Aminopyralid + 2,4-D
19 fl oz
Weedmaster
dicamba + 2,4-D
16 fl oz
RoundUp (41%)
Glyphosate
24 ft oz
2,4-D Amine 4
2,4-D
32 fl oz.
By learning to identify and control perilla mint producers can protect the health of their livestock. For further assistance with this and other issues you can contact me by calling me at 662-489-3910 or by emailing me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.