After having been closed for almost three and a half years for extensive levee repair, the Old Natchez Trace Lake at Trace State Park in eastern Pontotoc County will re-open to fishing and boating on Wednesday, August 5, at 6 a.m..
Larry Pugh, Director of Fisheries for the MS Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said large crowds of fishermen and boaters are expected for next Wednesday’s reopening.
Pugh reminded lake enthusiasts to be sure and bring all necessary permits, safety equipment and patience for the large crowd that’s expected.
“We don’t know what all to expect out there next Wednesday (August 5) morning,” Pugh said. “We’re excited about opening up for fishing and skiing and folks may be lining up at 2 o’clock in the morning. In fact we’ve seen them start to line up the night before. “
“But no one will be able to launch a boat until 6 a.m. at either of the two boat ramps. That’s the time the boat ramps open. They will be allowed on the park premises earlier than 6 a.m.”
Pugh said that permits and licenses may be purchased that morning, but that will delay your planned boating and fishing.
“Obviously fishing license will be required, as well as all your boating safety equipment, including PFDs, your fire extinguisher, throw cushions, your mandated typical stuff that we require anyway.”
“But some folks will line up Wednesday morning to launch a boat to go fishing and not have a fishing license. I guarantee it, cause it happens every time.”
“One thing we’re going to have there is plenty of staff. I’m expecting 20 to 25 folks there from Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and law enforcement. We will be checking as people are waiting in line to launch making sure everyone has their equipment and proper license.”
Pugh said the coronavirus guidelines and restrictions will be enforced.
“According to Coronavirus guidelines we’ll allow two persons per vessel or occupancy limited to half the vessel capacity. We urge folks to keep that in mind before they show up Wednesday. It ain’t gonna work with three of four people wanting to fish out of a 14 foot aluminum boat."
“We want to make people aware so they can plan and prepare. We want everyone to have a safe trip and a safe day on the lake and get everyone safely launched. Permits will still be required, such as a bank permit or a launching permit.
"We will have folks there to get them their permits for sale prior to their launching. We’ll have folks going up and down the line checking and selling the needed licenses. We would prefer cash and we can make change. Some insist on a credit card, but it might delay your launch.”
“If it’s typical with openings of other lakes there is going to be long lines of boats waiting to get their boat in. As fast as we can we’ll check everything and get folks launched and gone. We will have plenty of staff there to assist with any issues, people directing traffic and designated parking spots. Just be prepared to be patient."
There are two boat launches.
“We will get traffic flowing toward the main boat ramp and for boats that want to to to the back boat ramp they can go ahead but it will be blocked but they can start lining up.”
There will be capacity limits also on the fishing piers because of the COVID restrictions. Signs will be there limiting how many people can be on those piers fishing at the same time.”
Bank fishing needs to be spaced out six feet apart also, according to the COVID distancing guidelines.
Officials released the following information and guidelines which will be strictly followed regarding the lake opening on August 5, including:
-A 14 to 22 inch slot limit is in effect for largemouth bass, and all bass caught within this size range must be immediately released. The daily creel limit for largemouth bass is 10 fish per angler, but only one bass over 22 inches can be kept. The daily creel limits for other fish are 20 crappie, 20 bream, and 10 catfish per angler.
-Anglers and boaters will be required to follow social distancing guidelines. The number of persons in each watercraft is limited to the greater of two (2) occupants or 50% of the occupancy limit of all multi-person watercraft. Bank and pier fishing will be allowed but social distancing requirements must be adhered to (maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet between individuals).
Old Natchez Trace Lake is a 565-acre lake located on Trace State Park near Tupelo. For more information call the park office at (662) 489-2958.
MDWFP encourages you to model responsible boating safety, all boaters should wear a personal flotation device (PDF) on any vessel in motion. PDFs save lives. All children under the age of 13 are required to wear a PDF when a vessel is in motion on open water.
-When boating in Mississippi, you are required to have at least one U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFD for each person on board, regardless of the length of the vessel. PFDs must be readily accessible.
-For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2400. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline