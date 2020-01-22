The Mississippi State University Extension Service serves the citizens of Mississippi in numerous ways. These services include programs relating to 4-H, agriculture, natural resources, community resource development, and family and consumer sciences.
A specific example of the outreach provided by the Mississippi State University Extension Service is the Pesticide Safety Education Program also referred to as Private Applicator Training. The Pesticide Safety Program provides instruction on the proper and safe use of pesticides. The goal of the program is to help agriculture producers apply pesticides safely, economically, and in an environmentally sustainable way to control insects, weeds, and diseases.
Individuals who successfully complete the certification will demonstrate knowledge in the biology of crop pests and how to control them. Participants will also demonstrate knowledge of pesticide distribution equipment and proper methods to calibrate the equipment.
Participants receiving the certification will understand the laws and regulations that are designed to protect the environment as well as the workers applying the pesticides. Two laws that the participants will understand include the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIRFA) and the Workers Protection Standards (WPS).
FIRFA regulates the registration, manufacture, sale, transportation, and use of pesticides. FIRFA also restricts the purchase and use of some pesticides due to potential adverse effects on humans and the environment that can occur if they are not applied properly.
Participants that complete the Pesticide Safety Program certification will understand the requirements of the law which includes record keeping; that all pesticide label information must be followed, that pesticide laws may vary by state; and the penalties of not following the law. Agriculture producers that receive the certification are also allowed to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides.
The WPS is intended to protect agriculture workers from exposure to pesticides and the illnesses that can result. The standards outline proper application practices, the personal protective equipment that should be used, and the procedures that should be followed in case of improper human pesticide exposure.
The Pesticide Safety Education Program, administered by the MSU Extension Service, helps agriculture producers use pesticides in a manner to maintain the profitability of their enterprises, to maintain employee health, and to protect the environment. This program is designed for agriculture producers that require the use of restricted pesticides to manage their vegetable crops, row crops, and pastures.
The Pesticide Safety Education Program will be offered at noon on Monday, January 27th. The program will be held at the MSU Extension Office in Pontotoc which is located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. There is a $20 fee for the course which covers the cost of educational materials and the certification. This fee must be paid by check or money order. Please call (662) 489-3910 if you plan to attend the course.
