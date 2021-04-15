Most parents are very careful to keep chemicals out of reach of children. Are you also careful to keep potentially harmful foods and chemicals away from your pets? Some common household foods and chemicals can be life-threatening for pets.
Dr. Jill Richardson, veterinarian with the ASPCA National Animal Poison Control Center, offers the following pet poison prevention tips:
- Some cleaning chemicals can cause burns of the tongue, mouth, and stomach, and should be stored and used away from pets.
- Store rat, mouse, ant, roach, and snail baits in areas that are inaccessible to pets. Many baits contain ingredients such as peanut butter to lure unwanted pests. These same ingredients can attract pets as well.
- Never give medication intended for a human to a pet unless instructed to do so by a veterinarian. Some human medications can cause death for a pet, even in small doses. For example, a single 500 mg acetaminophen tablet could be fatal to a cat.
- Never give medication or pet products intended for a dog to a cat, and vice versa.
- Be aware that some plants such as azalea, castor bean, sago palm, and Easter lily have the potential to be fatal when eaten by pets.
- Keep all gardening chemicals such as pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides, and insecticides away from pets. Do not allow pets to go on lawns treated with these until the chemicals have dried completely.
- Do not allow pets to enter areas where insecticidal foggers have been used for the period of time indicated on the product label.
- Store automotive products such as gasoline, oil, and antifreeze away from pets. Any leaks or spills should be cleaned up immediately. As little as one teaspoon of antifreeze, if ingested, could kill a cat. As little as one tablespoon of antifreeze can kill a dog.
- Common household items such as mothballs, potpourri oils, play dough, fabric softener sheets, detergents, batteries, cigarettes, alcoholic drinks, as well as hand and foot warmers can be toxic to pets.
The University of Virginia Health Systems cautions that in addition to everyday automotive, pest removal, and household chemicals, pet owners should refrain from offering certain foods to pets. Any foods containing chocolate, raisins, grapes, macadamia nuts, alcohol, onions, garlic, chives, caffeine, and xylitol (an artificial sweetener) should never be given to pets. Remember that pets can also get access to these items from trash bins, purses, suitcases, and backpacks. Make sure trash bins are tightly covered and purses and backpacks are placed out of reach of pets. If a prescription or over-the-counter pill is accidentally dropped, stop and locate it immediately. Just like young children, pets explore with their mouths, and they do not know what is safe and what is poisonous.
Remember, poison prevention is not just for children. Keep potentially harmful foods and chemicals out of reach of pets and children. Always read labels carefully. If you are uncertain if a product is safe for your pet, consult the manufacturer or your veterinarian.
There are two animal poison control centers in the United States. Both are staffed by veterinarian toxicologists and are open 24 hours per day.
- ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center: 888-426-4435
- Pet Poison Helpline: 855-764-7661
References:
Richardson, J. (1998). Pet Poison Prevention Tips – General. Retrieved from https://www.petfinder.com/
Wenger, K. (2021). Pet Poisoning: No, Your Dog Really Shouldn’t Eat Chocolate. Retrieved from https://blog.uvahealth.com/