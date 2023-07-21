Laughter and and thrills as well as sailing the seven seas on the Black Flag pirate ship were all a part of the fun at the fair recently. See more pictures on page 2A.
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi... Northeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Union County in northeastern Mississippi... Northwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi... Northern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Benton County in northeastern Mississippi... Northwestern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi... Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blue Mountain, or 12 miles northwest of New Albany, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Corinth, Booneville, New Albany, Ripley, Baldwyn, Iuka, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, Burnsville, Blue Mountain, Ecru, Jumpertown, Glen, Cambridge, New Harmony, Pratts Friendship, Bethlehem, Hinkle and Wheeler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 535 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON MADISON MCNAIRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SOMERVILLE, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Pontotoc
88°F
Partly Cloudy
88°F / 75°F
4 PM
80°F
5 PM
83°F
6 PM
80°F
7 PM
78°F
8 PM
77°F
