2 career center pond-2959.jpg

Why are these girls standing in the water? Check out the full story about the Career Center students fish pond project on page 1 in the Pontotoc Progress this Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center has been a part of educating students for more than 50 years. Students are learning skills that will benefit them for life.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you