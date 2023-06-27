Children of all ages enjoyed the movement and story time this month as they listened to Shannon Ford read Tiny Hungry Troll. The Pontotoc County Library is encouraging children to get on the road to reading this summer by checking out books and reading them and the more books you read the better chance you have to win a gift card. Pick up your official Road to Reading map at the library and begin your journey to reading fun. All maps have to be turned in by Friday, July 28. Summer programs are under way with three programs left including todays [June 28] which is the University of MS Museum Native American Traveling Trunk. There will be no program July 5. The last two Wednesday programs will be Natchez Trace Park Ranger Dan Kerber on July 12 and Dorian Lanchance, Magician and Comedian on July 19. Sherman Library has one more program left this Friday, June 30, Library Mouse Storywalk® & Gumdrop Bridge Building. All programs begin at 10 a.m.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&