Children of all ages enjoyed the movement and story time this month as they listened to Shannon Ford read Tiny Hungry Troll. The Pontotoc County Library is encouraging children to get on the road to reading this summer by checking out books and reading them and the more books you read the better chance you have to win a gift card. Pick up your official Road to Reading map at the library and begin your journey to reading fun. All maps have to be turned in by Friday, July 28. Summer programs are under way with three programs left including todays [June 28] which is the University of MS Museum Native American Traveling Trunk. There will be no program July 5. The last two Wednesday programs will be Natchez Trace Park Ranger Dan Kerber on July 12 and Dorian Lanchance, Magician and Comedian on July 19. Sherman Library has one more program left this Friday, June 30, Library Mouse Storywalk® & Gumdrop Bridge Building. All programs begin at 10 a.m.

regina.butler@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you