Dr. Puckett (right) congratulated Pontotoc County School District (PCSD) winners (l-r) Ben Moore, South Pontotoc Middle School, PCSD Administrator of the Year; Amber Hall, North Pontotoc Elementary, PCSD Paraprofessional of the Year; and Taylor Kelly, North Pontotoc Upper Elementary, PCSD Teacher of the Year.
North Pontotoc Upper Elementary Teacher of the Year Taylor Kelly (center) received his Pontotoc County School District Teacher of the Year Award from Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett (left) and Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson (right) , who serves as Pontotoc County’s representative on Toyota’s Wellspring Educational Committee.
Superintendent Puckett presented Paraprofessional of the Year awards to (l-r) Amber Hall, North Pontotoc Elementary; Becky Wages, South Pontotoc Elementary; and Annie Best, South Pontotoc High School. North pictured are paraprofessional award winners Tracy Hardin, North Pontotoc Upper Elem; Frank Wilder, North Pontotoc Middle School; Mallory Trentham, North Pontotoc High School; Kasi Giompoletti, South Pontotoc Middle School; and Amanda Bray, Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center.
Dr. Puckett presented Parent of the Year Awards to (l-r) Alex Brown, North Pontotoc Elementary; Joseph Maher, South Pontotoc Elementary; and Naomi Neff, South Pontotoc High School. Not pictured are parent award winners Angela Russell, Pontotoc County School District and South Pontotoc Middle School; Brandi Brown, North Pontotoc Upper Elementary; Amanda Sorrels, North Pontotoc Middle School and North Pontotoc High School; and Amanda Grubbs, Pontotoc Career and Technology Center.
Dr. Puckett (right) congratulated Pontotoc County School District (PCSD) winners (l-r) Ben Moore, South Pontotoc Middle School, PCSD Administrator of the Year; Amber Hall, North Pontotoc Elementary, PCSD Paraprofessional of the Year; and Taylor Kelly, North Pontotoc Upper Elementary, PCSD Teacher of the Year.
North Pontotoc Upper Elementary Teacher of the Year Taylor Kelly (center) received his Pontotoc County School District Teacher of the Year Award from Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett (left) and Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson (right) , who serves as Pontotoc County’s representative on Toyota’s Wellspring Educational Committee.
Superintendent Puckett presented Paraprofessional of the Year awards to (l-r) Amber Hall, North Pontotoc Elementary; Becky Wages, South Pontotoc Elementary; and Annie Best, South Pontotoc High School. North pictured are paraprofessional award winners Tracy Hardin, North Pontotoc Upper Elem; Frank Wilder, North Pontotoc Middle School; Mallory Trentham, North Pontotoc High School; Kasi Giompoletti, South Pontotoc Middle School; and Amanda Bray, Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center.
Dr. Puckett presented Parent of the Year Awards to (l-r) Alex Brown, North Pontotoc Elementary; Joseph Maher, South Pontotoc Elementary; and Naomi Neff, South Pontotoc High School. Not pictured are parent award winners Angela Russell, Pontotoc County School District and South Pontotoc Middle School; Brandi Brown, North Pontotoc Upper Elementary; Amanda Sorrels, North Pontotoc Middle School and North Pontotoc High School; and Amanda Grubbs, Pontotoc Career and Technology Center.