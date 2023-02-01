South Pontotoc High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently partnered with CATCH Kids, Inc. to provide dental education to students in third grade. Carol Black, Executive Director of CATCH Kids and dental hygienist, presented this program to the students. This spring, they will partner once again to provide this to K-2 grades. Along with demonstrations of how to properly brush and floss, students were educated about the benefits of consistent long-term dental care and given a dental kit containing a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and hand-held exam mirror. FBLA donated $300 towards the purchase of these supplies, put together the bags, and also assisted with the presentations.
