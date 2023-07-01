independence day_7744.jpg

Joyce Foreman, who works in the Town Square Post Office holds the document that started it all when we sent a little letter to King George back in July of 1776 to let him know that we were not going to be ruled by England any more. Folks will be celebrating USA’s birthday this Tuesday, July 4 with cookouts and fireworks.

