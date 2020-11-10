Pontotoc bowling teams have had a recent history of success, and this year they look to continue that during the 2019-20 season.
The PHS girls have been especially strong, winning back to back regional championships. Last year they finished with an impressive 9-1 record.
Teams' starting lineups consist of six bowlers during the regular season, which gets trimmed to five if they advance the MHSAA State Championships. Head coach Nathan Bailey will have four returning starters who were reliable for the Lady Warriors in Layla Tutor, Sara Kitchens, Maddie Moorman and Cadence Griffen.
Bre Porter, one of Pontotoc's most productive scorers and a two-time All-Region performer, is back as well. However, she will be graduated at Christmas to join the military and therefore will be competing in the postseason.
"She has done a great job working with some of the new players in practice," Pontotoc head coach Nathan Bailey said.
Overall the Lady Warriors should be able well-positioned to reach their goals once again with a number of veterans returning.
"This team has the potential to win regionals for the third straight year," coach Bailey said.
The boys also had good season in 2018-19, finishing 8-2 and making the state tournament as a wild card. They look to get back down to Jackson once again.
"I graduated a couple of solid bowlers; that being said, this year's boys have a ton of potential," Bailey said.
Returning for the Warriors are Cameron Chunn, Carson Long, AJ Osborne, and Cooper Parmer.
"The boys are working together better than ever," Bailey said. "I’m excited to see how they compete in the upcoming matches."