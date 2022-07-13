The PHS cheerleading squad took home several honors, including two first-place trophies, as well as two second-place trophies, at a UCA camp at Ole Miss last month. They include: (Back row left to right): Alayna Ball, Faith Dabbs, Greta Huffstaltler, Mary Margaret Deaton, Izzy Park, Rhylee Olsen, Josie Warren, Jamya Sykes, Aubree Berry; (Middle row left to right): Caroline Kyle, Sailor Huey, Ruth-Ali Robinson, Cymbree Shettles, Shelby Tigner, Kyla Mays, Jasmier Coleman, Madi Collums, Olivia Hamblin Amanda Kelly (Coach); (Front row left to right): Harlee Wilson (Co-Captain), Maggie Kimble (Co-Captain), Ella Hill, Mariah Montgomery (Captain), Paris Vaughn, Katie Christian
The PHS cheerleading squad took home several honors, including two first-place trophies, as well as two second-place trophies, at a UCA camp at Ole Miss last month. They include: (Back row left to right): Alayna Ball, Faith Dabbs, Greta Huffstaltler, Mary Margaret Deaton, Izzy Park, Rhylee Olsen, Josie Warren, Jamya Sykes, Aubree Berry; (Middle row left to right): Caroline Kyle, Sailor Huey, Ruth-Ali Robinson, Cymbree Shettles, Shelby Tigner, Kyla Mays, Jasmier Coleman, Madi Collums, Olivia Hamblin Amanda Kelly (Coach); (Front row left to right): Harlee Wilson (Co-Captain), Maggie Kimble (Co-Captain), Ella Hill, Mariah Montgomery (Captain), Paris Vaughn, Katie Christian
The Pontotoc High School cheer-leading squad made their school and the county proud by winning numerous accolades at a recent cheer camp at Ole Miss.
Six of the PHS girls earned the title of All-American cheerleaders, and the team as a whole took home top honors at the UCA camp (Universal Cheer Association), held June 25-28, in game day competition as well as in sideline competition. Game day competition includes cheer, chant, and band dance, and sideline competition includes several disciplines.
The Pontotoc cheerleaders also won second place in the overall camp routine, which includes dance and a pyramid, and second place in overall “cheer” competition.
PHS ladies who earned the title All-American included seniors Mariah Montgomery, Harlee Wilson, Maggie Kimble, Ella Hill, Paris Vaughn, and Shelby Tigner.
Cheer-leading Sponsor Amanda Kelly said that all the girls received superior ratings on their evaluations, and the team earned three spirit sticks in recognition of their performance. Since the Ole Miss cheerleaders were away, the camp girls welcomed home the National Champion Ole Miss baseball team when they returned from winning the CWS.
The All-American cheerleaders received an invitation to participate in a parade at Walt DIsney World during Christmas, and another in London during New Years.