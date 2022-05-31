Following the celebration of its Fiftieth Reunion in 2010, the Class of ‘60 began to meet once a month at a local restaurant. They continued to do so right up until restaurants shut down during the pandemic.
The Class of ’60 met once in 2020 in an open-air social-distancing setting, and did not meet at all during 2021, largely because the restaurant they had been meeting in changed ownership and did away with the private room in which they had previously enjoyed gathering.
During the ten years of regular monthly meetings Wayne Carter was tasked with obtaining a restaurant and reserving a meeting room and to provide a program most months. Thus, after only one meeting in two years and viral infection rates running low, several of his classmates contacted Wayne and asked him to set a place, date, and time for another Class of ’60 Dinner.
Wayne’s daughter and her family have a larger home, next door to Wayne, which is able to comfortably accommodate 25 or more indoor guests. Thus, it was there on May 10, 2022, that the Class of ’60 met and enjoyed a late afternoon dinner of chicken strips and fried catfish with all the trimmings.
Wayne had secured two friends, Lee Gordon of Nettleton and Mickey Gentry of Pontotoc, to handle the cooking chores while Wayne and his family took care of the incidentals.
A headcount of persons present for the event totaled twenty-five, including friends, family, and classmates who graduated in 1959, 1961, and 1964. Of this number, fourteen were Class of ’60 graduates and spouses.
The Class of ’60 actually grew in number following their graduation. They had two members receive their diplomas early and were in college by the May 27, 1960, graduation date. Additionally, there were six others, who had moved away from Pontotoc and, therefore, graduated from a different school, or else graduated a different year.
In reality there were 50 graduates of Pontotoc High School in 1960, but counting those eight, who are now attached to this class there is a class total of 58. Nineteen of the Class of ‘60 are deceased.
A majority of the Class of ’60 will celebrate their eightieth birthday sometime in 2022. However, nineteen members have already celebrated their eightieth birthday in a prior year or earlier this year. Two classmates will have to wait until early 2023 to celebrate their 80th Birthday. The remaining 18 members will become eighty between now and year’s end.
The evening of May 10th provided a time of fellowship and food for old friends and was enjoyed by all. The PHS Class of 1960 is alive and still going strong at eighty. Go Warriors!