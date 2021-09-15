PHS football moves game day By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress Regina Butler Reporter Author email Sep 15, 2021 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc High School has moved their football game to Thursday night against Saltillo. The game will be played in Saltillo at 7 p.m. regina.butler@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Saltillo Football Pontotoc High School Sport Phs Game Night Regina Butler Reporter Regina is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow Regina Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 79° Partly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 4:47 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress PHS football moves game day 41 min ago Pontotoc Progress Hurricane news for Sept. 17 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Ask the Master Gardener 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Wicker reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11 3 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Highway Patrol issues 6,635 citations over Labor Day holidays 3 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Illegal fisherman got hooked 5 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists