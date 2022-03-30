Pontotoc High School girls and boys had a competitive track meet last week with broth boys and girls finishing strong.
Results were as follows: Girls 400 Carmen Owens 1st, Ava Robbins 2nd. Girls Long jump Mackaly Brown 1st, Alayna Ball 2nd. Triple jump Alayna Ball 1st. 100 hurdles Mackaly Brown 1st. 4x400 relay 1st Carmen Owens, Jakila Feagin, Ava Robbins, Kaylin Simmons. 4x800 relay 1st Olivia Hamblin, Sara Campos, Ava Robbins, Kaylin Simmons. The girls team came in first overall.
“This was a very competitive meet,” said Coach Brian Morgan. “We are pleased our girls won 6 of the events and also had several top 3 finishers throughout the day. They outpaced some very strong programs from our area and came away with the trophy today.”
In the Boys 3200 Cooper Parmer 1st. Boys 1600 Cooper Parmer 1st. Carson Fowler was 2nd in 110 and 300 hurdles. Nik Townsend 2nd in triple jump. The boys team finished third overall.
“Again, this was a strong field of competition,” noted Morgan. “Cooper had a great day and we saw improvement from a few others. The boys placed 3rd teamwise but we were missing a couple events. We expect to be closer to Senatobia at North half in a few weeks.”
