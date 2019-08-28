The Pontotoc High School cross country teams got their season off to a good start Saturday at the Myrtle Invitational in New Albany. The junior high girls, varsity girls and varsity boys all finished 1st in Class 4A.
The top seven varsity girls were Micahela Lopez, Morgan Brownlee, Kaylin Simmons, Haley Barefoot, Maclaine Griffith, Caroline McCutchen and Ella Huey.
“Morgan has been our most improved runner so far; I was pleased with her time Saturday," said head coach Mike Bain. "Micahela and Maclaine are seniors in their last season. Overall, times have got to get faster, and they should as we get in more meets.”
The top seven varsity boys were Will Porter, Freddy Porter, Cooper Parmer, Caiden Ivy, JD Chism, Michael Moore and Carter Mann.
“Will has really worked hard in summer workouts and really wants to have a great senior year," Bain said. "We have 10 runners who all have a shot at top 7, and they have all got to get closer to Will. Caiden was our top runner in a very good group of freshmen who competed Saturday. There is a lot of potential in all of these guys to get better and race faster.”
The top seven junior high girls were Ava Robbins, Carla Ramirez, Carsyn Stephens, Reannon Hicks, Haley Lowe, Samantha Vickery and Baby Malone.
“Our top 6 girls were within a minute of Ava," Bain said. "Three were 7th graders in their first race. We have not pushed these girls, but it is time to focus on getting faster and finishing strong in races.”
The top six junior high boys were Braxton Whiteside, Luke Blanchard, Noah Holland, Benji Ross, Austin Brown and Beau Hunter.
“Braxton and Luke are 7th graders in their 1st season of cross country," Bain said. "Both are only going to get better and more competitive. Noah is in his second season and has really gotten better. The junior high boys are a work in progress. We only have 8 guys total, and 3 came out when school started, so they are behind right now.”
Pontotoc's next meet will be Saturday at Mississippi College's Choctaw Trails.