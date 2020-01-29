Pontotoc's powerlifting teams have both gotten off to good starts this season.
The PHS boys kicked off the season with a second place finish at Tishomingo County on January 10. The Warriors got first place finishes from Chase Brobyn in the 123-pound class, Cody Shuford in the 132-pound class, and Arlareous Berry in the 242-pound class. Josh Crane (114-pound class), D.J. Bean (165-pound class), Darian Souter (198-pound class), Justin Woods (220-pound class) and Jimmy Ray (308 plus-pound class) all came in second place. Marty Reel (148-pound class), Colton Hillhouse (275-pound class) and Tyler McGregor (308-pound class) took third place.
Both the Warriors and Lady Warriors competed at East Union on January 17 and 18, with the boys taking the first and the girls second.
Chase Brobyn, Cody Shuford, Marty Reel, D.J. Bean, Darian Souter, and Arlareous Berry each won their classes. Caleb Souter and Colton Hillhouse finished second, while Crishawn Crudup (123-pound class) finished third.
The girls got first place finishes in their classes from De'Aisha Browner, Gracie McDonald and Sherriona Fitzpatrick. Letesha Loftis, Zacceah Holesome and Anna Wilbanks were second place, and Kaylin Simmons took third place.