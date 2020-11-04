Some 600 Chromebooks were distributed to students at Pontotoc High School recently. The devices were purchased with allocations received from the Equity in Distance Learning Act.
The Legislature allocated $130 million from this Act to school districts based upon public school enrollment. The Mississippi Department of Education received $20 million from the Legislature and public school districts were required to match 20% of the funds received.
Due to funding from this act, and other federal allocations including Title grants and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, students from second grade to twelfth will be 1-to-1. This ratio represents a device in the hands of every student in these grade levels.
The elementary students will be jetting iPads. Devices for PJHS and Pontotoc Middle school will be distributed soon.
The 1-to-1 initiative has been a goal of Dr. Michelle Bivens and the district for quite some time. Due to the support of the Mississippi Legislature, this is now possible. Their support will help teaching and learning of students, both in person and virtually.
District 3 Senator Kathy Chism and District 15 Representative Dr. Mac Huddleston were both present to help with the distribution of devices at Pontotoc High School. The devices were distributed by grade level and with prior parental permission.
“Each student will utilize the devices for classroom instruction and homework. In the case of another school closing, education will no longer be interrupted since students can now access online instruction,” said Dr. Bivens. “Without the support of Senator Chism and Representative Dr. Huddleston, this endeavor would not have been possible. Their dedication to education and families in North Mississippi was also shown today by their attendance at the device distribution.”
Pontotoc City School District has set high expectations for the use of technology and will continue thanks to the 1-to-1 initiative and access to online learning and resources provided by the devices. The process for distribution was a success due to planning and organizing by Ken McGaha, principal; Dustin Payne, assistant principal; Allison Armstrong, lead teacher; Brittany Terrell and Blair Cullum, school counselors; and Jessie Jones, IT director for the district.
These electronic devices are issued for the school year much like books. They will be returned at the end of the school term.