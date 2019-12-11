PONTOTOC- Both Pontotoc hoops squads put together impressive showings on Friday, as the Lady Warriors and Warriors defeated Tupelo at home.
(G) Pontotoc 63, Tupelo 51
When Samya Brooks decided to dominate, she couldn’t be stopped.
The sophomore center scored 18 of her team-high 22 points in the second half, and Pontotoc’s girls won a physical top-five battle. She finished 8 of 12 from the field and 6 of 7 from the foul line.
Brooks scored 16 of her points in the paint, as Tupelo (10-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked team, had no answer in the post. She also grabbed nine rebounds.
“If Samya is playing hard and playing physical, we are really good, because you can’t guard her one-on-one,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said.
No. 2 Pontotoc (8-1) held a 26-24 halftime lead, and then guard DeeDee Shephard sat with foul trouble just 28 seconds into the third quarter. With that big offensive weapon out, Brooks went to work, scoring 10 points as the Lady Warriors took a 43-38 lead into the fourth.
“Our intensity level when we came back out (after halftime) was higher than ever,” Brooks said. “We came out attacking; we weren’t passive any more.”
The Lady Wave stuck close until a technical foul gave Shephard two free throws, which she sank for a 47-40 lead with 5:45 left.
The lead quickly swelled to double digits, as the foul sparked a 14-4 Pontotoc run.
“The technical foul was the killer,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said.
Despite missing nearly the entire third quarter, Shephard finished with 17 points. She was 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and her team was 22 of 35 at the stripe.
Tupelo made 13 of 23 free throws. The teams were whistled for 57 fouls combined.
Halle Traylor led Tupelo with 22 points, making 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Che’Mya Carouthers, however, was limited to six points and nine shot attempts.
“We learned more from this game than we’ll learn from any game all year long. Pontotoc made us better tonight,” Justice said.
Tupelo shot 16 of 56 (28.6%) from the floor. Amber McCoy and Sky Vaughn led Pontotoc’s defensive effort.
“Sky and Amber are competitors, and they weren’t going to give up anything easy tonight,” Heard said.
(B) Pontotoc 62, Tupelo 42
The Warriors raced out to an early lead and never looked back on their way to a convincing win over the Daily Journal's then No. 1 team in the Golden Wave (9-2).
Pontotoc held Tupelo to single digit scoring in each of the first two quarters. The Warriors led 19-9 after one and outscored the Wave 18-9 in the second to open up a 19-point halftime lead.
The contest was fairly even in the second half, but it was not nearly enough for the Wave in a 20-point defeat.
Rock Robinson scored 12 points and Joe Haze Austin added 11 for Pontotoc. Tupelo got 12 points from Jonathan Hunt.
On Saturday the Warriors (5-5) fell to Hartselle, Alabama 83-66 in game played in Huntsville, Alabama.