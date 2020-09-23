Pontotoc got the 2020 swim season started on a good note last Tuesday in their opening meet at Tupelo Aquatic Center.
The girls had a particularly strong day, finishing third with 51 points behind only swimming powerhouses Tupelo and Oxford. The boys finished sixth, while Pontotoc came in fifth in the combined team scores.
Four-time state champion Rani Greer won both of her events. She posted a time of 2:13.40 in the 200 yard individual medley to win handily. Greer swam the 100 yard breaststoke in 1:08.11 to win by nearly six seconds. Reannon Hicks came in fifth in the 200 yard freestyle. Kori Grace Ware finished seventh in the 50 yard freestyle.
The team of Ware, Hicks, Greer and Hallie McDonald finished fourth in the 200 yard medley relay. The same group came in third in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
"I thought Reannon had a strong performance in the 200," Pontotoc coach Zach Gory said. "Of course Rani being Rani led by example. Hallie McDonald did an excellent job in both relays. Our girls finishing third behind two 6A schools creates high expectations going forward."
Pontotoc's boys have several new faces, but they competed well. Ellis Maffett came in 19th in the 50 yard freestyle. Cayton Corley was 24th, Jacob Vickery 26th, Buddy Ferguson 28th and Cooper Parmer 29th. In the 100 yard freestyle, Maffett finished 16th and Corley 17th.
"I was pleased with Ellis Maffett and Jacob Vickery for their first meet in the water," Gory said. "I also felt that Cayton Corley and Buddy Ferguson made strides."