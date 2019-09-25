The Pontotoc High swimming squads put together solid performances at last Tuesday's swim meet at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
Standout Rani Greer led the way for the girls, as the Lady Warriors finished in seventh place overall and second among Class I teams. The boys finished 12th but came in fourth in Class I.
Greer won the girls 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.37, over nine seconds faster than the nearest competitor. She also picked up a victory in the 100 yard breaststroke, completing the race in 1:09.93, still significantly faster than second place Cates Nobles of Starkville (1:14.36). Greer is the defending Class I state champion in both events, and she also picked up wins at the team's meet at Starkville on September 5.
Reannon Hicks finished seventh in the girls 200 yard individual medley (2:45.48). Kori Grace Ware came in 24th in the girls 50 yard freestyle (31.55).
The girls 200 yard freestyle relay team of JaDariya Williams, Hicks, Ware and Greer finished 9th out of 27 teams, second in Class I (2:13.36). The girls 200 yard medley relay team of Ware, Hicks, Greer and Karlee Moore were 10th overall and third in Class I (2:30.25).
J.D. Chism, the boys' veteran swimmer, had a very productive day. Chism came in fifth in the boys 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.93 and was the number two Class I finisher. Chism also was sixth overall and first in Class I in the 100 yard backstroke.